The gate drops in the 80cc class at the World Mini Grand Prix in Las Vegas. (circa 1985). They round the first turn and Paul Rowland No. 781 has the hole shot. He led Damon Bradshaw and the rest of a talented field for almost the entire first lap. He would go on to finish seventh in that Moto. The morning of his passing, in the early moments of the day, Paul, no doubt, took the hole shot one last time among the group headed to Heaven that day.

Paul David Rowland, 53, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Paul was born March 23, 1971, to Gary and Judy Rowland of Kendrick at the time. Paul spent much of life in Lewiston, where he graduated from Lewiston High School in the class of 1990. Paul started racing motocross in 1982 and continued racing well into the 1990s. The family traveled all over the country chasing the sport throughout those years. His highest achievement in his racing career was when he placed fifth and sixth at nationals at Ponca City, Okla., in 1984. He participated in many sports and activities including motocross, football, basketball, track and rodeo. He was a good athlete who excelled in whatever he participated in. He kicked field goals in the old fashioned “straight on” method and ran a fast time in the 40-yard dash. He made many friends throughout his sports years and kept up with many of them his entire life.

He had a lifelong love of the outdoors, which included fishing, snowmobiling and camping. Some of his favorite places on earth were fishing the North and South Forks of the Clearwater River or snowmobiling the remote backcountry near Rocky Ridge Lake, out of Pierce and Weippe. The steeper the terrain, the better. Paul enjoyed a good campfire, picking morel mushrooms, huckleberries or anything that took him to the outdoors. He loved going to concerts, watching movies and, of course, watching the Raiders and the Zags play. He did a lot of living in his 53 years and was always happy, fun loving and adventurous.

He worked various jobs after high school which included Stegner Grain and Truss Systems, he enjoyed driving and running equipment. He then proudly came to work the family business at Gary Rowland Floor Covering. He spent the majority of his working career as a floor mechanic in the area making home interiors beautiful. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working with his family.