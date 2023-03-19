Paul Allen Forsman was born Sept. 13, 1937, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston to Carlos H. Forsman and Gertrude Paris Forsman. Paul passed away March 2, 2023, at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in Lewiston.
Paul was a 1955 graduate of Lewiston Senior High School and an Air Force veteran, having served as an airplane mechanic in Florida and Oklahoma City during his time serving his country. After his service years, he returned to Lewiston and worked on the family ranch in Upper Tammany as well as cultivating Christmas trees and caring for their pasture land on Craig Mountain with his father. He also enjoyed working with his uncles, Jim Forsman and Harry Gaiser, on their ranches in the Waha area. Paul worked as a hunting guide for Gertrude Maxwell and fell in love with the Elk City area.
He began his career with the Camas Prairie Railroad in 1969. Paul and Jean Mostek were married Aug. 1, 1970, and had three sons, Craig Allen, Kirk Andrew and Keith Alex. They later divorced.
Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodcutting and gardening. His hunting trip each fall to Pilot Knob in the Clearwater Mountains Northwest of Elk City with his hunting pals was his favorite time of the year.
After retirement from the railroad, Paul moved to the Oregon Coast, enjoying fishing the area lakes around Coos Bay and living near the ocean.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Gertude Forsman, and his sister, Elise Wilsey. He is survived by his sons Craig (Traci), of Soldiers Meadow; Kirk, of Lewiston; and Keith, in North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Taylor Forsman, Steavie (Colton) Clark, of Billings, Mont., Tarron (Taylor) Forsman, of Lewiston, Anjelika Forsman, of Hickory Ridge, and Ar and Anthony Forsman, of Jacksonville, N.C. He is additionally survived by his great-grandchildren Ellis, Easton and Cyrus Clark, of Billings, Stetson Forsman, of Lewiston, and Vivian Cortinez, of Hickory Ridge, N.C.
Paul’s memorial service will be held in the spring, at a time to be decided. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the caring staff of the veteran’s home for the kindness and care the past two years he lived at the facility.
Oh the last goodbyes are the hardest ones to say, and this is where the cowboy rides away.