Paul Allen Forsman was born Sept. 13, 1937, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston to Carlos H. Forsman and Gertrude Paris Forsman. Paul passed away March 2, 2023, at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in Lewiston.

Paul was a 1955 graduate of Lewiston Senior High School and an Air Force veteran, having served as an airplane mechanic in Florida and Oklahoma City during his time serving his country. After his service years, he returned to Lewiston and worked on the family ranch in Upper Tammany as well as cultivating Christmas trees and caring for their pasture land on Craig Mountain with his father. He also enjoyed working with his uncles, Jim Forsman and Harry Gaiser, on their ranches in the Waha area. Paul worked as a hunting guide for Gertrude Maxwell and fell in love with the Elk City area.

