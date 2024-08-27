Sections
ObituariesDecember 11, 2024

Paul V. Bartlett Jr.

story image illustation

Paul V. Bartlett Jr., 93, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital.

Paul was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Martin, S.D., to Paul V. Bartlett Sr. and Alberta (Shriner) Bartlett. The family moved to Portland, Ore., and later to Worley, Idaho, where he attended the Worley schools.

Paul Married Esther L. Thompson on March 1, 1952, in Coeur d’Alene, and the couple made their home in Kellogg where Paul worked in the Kellogg Mines, Pend Oreille Mines for a few years. Paul also did carpentry work for a few years.

In 1961, the couple moved to Potlatch where Paul worked in the woods as a sawyer and logger most of his life. He retired in 1997.

Paul was a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Potlatch. Paul was a kind, caring and fair person.

Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and gardening.

Mrs. Bartlett died in 2016.

Survivors include one son, John Bartlett, of Lewiston, one daughter, Vicki Schott (James), of Princeton, one brother, Larry Bartlett, of Pinehurst, Idaho, one sister, Beverly Hoogstad, of Spokane. Paul is also survived by two grandchildren, Steven and Kami Schott and one great-grandchild, Xavier Johnson. Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, Herschel and Lyle Bartlett.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton, with Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the Potlatch Ambulance and Fire Department Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.

