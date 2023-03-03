Peggy Dimmick

Peggy Rae Dimmick, 81, of Troy, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at home with family.
Peggy and her twin brother, Ron, were born March 9, 1941, in Greer. They lived in Weippe and later moved to Reubens, where they graduated in 1959.
Peggy moved to San Clemente, Calif., where she married Robin Cooper and had a daughter, Cheryl. In 1968, the family moved to Moscow. In 1970, they adopted a son, Brad. They later got divorced.
In 1979, Peggy married Mike, becoming the stepmother to Mike’s four children: Kenny, Rich, Mike and Michele.
Peggy loved to read and go camping; collecting and selling antiques with her friend, Nina Bass, of Potlatch; traveling around Oregon, Washington and Idaho looking for treasures; and playing cards with Norma Bendel. Norma, Mike and Peggy would get together to make crafts for craft shows for many years.
Peggy worked as a waitress, clerk, construction flagger for 10 years, school bus driver and custodian at Troy Elementary School for 20 years. She retired in 2004.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Mike Dimmick, of Spokane (previously from Troy); Kenny (Kelley), of Dayton, Wash., Cheryl (Kevin), of Spokane, Rich (Jodi), of Troy, Mike (Nikki), of Seaside, Ore., and Michele, of Deary. Peggy has 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Peggy is preceded in death by her twin brother, Ron; brother Larry Blenden; son Brad Cooper; and grandson Daniel Osborne.
Memorial donations may be given to the Troy Elementary Library at 103 Trojan Drive, Troy, ID 83871.
No services will be held.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.
