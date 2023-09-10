Peggy Jean Cronan, 81, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at home. She was a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Grace Pentecostal Church and was a devoted Christian.

Those who had the opportunity of knowing her will always appreciate her and the legacy of love, faith and family she left behind. Peggy was a rock of strength and affection to her five children who loved her dearly.

Tags

Recommended for you