Peggy Jean Cronan, 81, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at home. She was a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Grace Pentecostal Church and was a devoted Christian.
Those who had the opportunity of knowing her will always appreciate her and the legacy of love, faith and family she left behind. Peggy was a rock of strength and affection to her five children who loved her dearly.
She is survived by her two sons and three daughters: David Cronan of Clarkston, Rickie Cronan of Dexter, Mo., Vickie Bergamo and her husband Richard of Lewiston, Cathy Cruz and her companion Melinda Cantrell of Springfield Mo. and Tammie Fisher and her husband Tony of Nixa, Mo.
She was born July 12, 1942, in Clarkton, Mo., to Riley J. Harper and Clara M. Harper. She met and married Welton Bruce Cronan and together they raised five children. She was a homemaker and then started working various jobs through the years. They later divorced and she moved to Washington state with her children. She attended Walla Walla College and received her nursing degree. She loved reading the bible and growing her vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed ironing (which her mother taught her).
She is preceded in death by her parents Riley J. Harper and Clara M. Harper; her siblings Hazel, Viola, Marie, Genevieve and Buddy. She is also preceded in death by ex-husband Welton B. Cronan.
She will be remembered and loved by not only her children but all the members of her church, as unwavering in her love of family and God.
Family and friends are invited to Peggy’s celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Grace Pentecostal Church, 1421 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
The family would like to thank Elite Health and Hospice for their kindness during this period in our lives.