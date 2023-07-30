Peggy Lorean Oliver

Peggy Lorean (Johnson) Oliver passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, from cancer at home with family by her side.
Peggy was born March 23, 1946, to Roy and Marjory Johnson in Tacoma. She was one of four siblings.
Peggy attended Lewiston High School and married Gary Draper. They later divorced. From this union they had two daughters, twins Margie and Marcie.
Peggy married the love of her life Sam Oliver in 1975 and gained two daughters Tami and Lori.
Peggy was known as Miss Perfect. From her sewing having to be just right, cooking everything had to be cut the same size, to her taking apart and redoing her crocheting because the tightness didn’t match and everything in the house having to be just so. She would lead you to believe that she was the most prim and proper lady but the people that knew her best know better. Her pork chops were world famous but don’t make her mad, one might get thrown at your forehead. She loved talking about her shenanigans while camping with family. Especially telling people to “lean over here.” (But don’t do it, it’s a trap.)
If anyone asks what Peggy was about, everyone will tell you: family. She was a devoted wife and medic to Sam (it was a full-time job). A loving mother to her children. Her and Sam were always at birthday parties or sporting events for their many grandchildren. She loved her Friday dinners with Aunt Dana. And you can bet that she would be on the phone with her sister or giving her brothers a hard time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Johnson, and her husband Sam.
She is survived by her four daughters Tami (Rick) Rice of Elk City, Marcie Draper of Lewiston, Lori (Jerry) Ausman of Clarkston and Margie (Marty) Frostad of Lewiston. Her three siblings Carol Wickham of Covington, Wash., Jon (Karen) Johnson of Lewiston, and Guy (Elisha) Johnson of Boise; sister-in-law Dana Dodge of Lewiston; along with 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston, near Fourth Street, with a reception following at 818 F St., Lewiston.