Perry E. Krisher, 100, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
He was born Nov. 12, 1924, in Massillon, Ohio, to Edwin and Olive Krisher and was raised on a dairy farm.
After his 1942 graduation from Jackson High School in Massillon, he served during World War II for 26 months in the U.S. Army, first stationed in Hawaii with a mortar squad as part of the 98th Infantry Division. He later was selected to serve as a member of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s honor guard at the American Embassy in Tokyo during the post-war occupation from 1945 to 1946.
He and Betty Jean Kaufman were married Jan. 1, 1948, in Covington, Ky.
He graduated from Kent State University in Ohio with a degree in accounting and was employed by Nationwide Insurance Co. for 34 years. In Columbus, Ohio, he worked as an accountant for the company, and then in insurance sales in Burley, Idaho. In 1980, he moved to Lewiston where he also worked in insurance sales. He retired from the company in 1983.
He was a member of several civic organizations including the U.S. Junior Chamber (Jaycees) in Westerville, Ohio, Nationwide Toastmasters Club in Columbus and Boy Scout Troop 185 Council in Dublin, Ohio. He also volunteered for Interlink in Clarkston, Valley Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity in Lewiston.
He loved barbershop and was active in several barbershop groups including Lewis-Clark Confluence of Note and Valley Singers of Clarkston.
He was a member of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church of Lewiston.
He is survived by one son, Theodore Krisher; grandsons: Kenneth, Richard and Robert Krisher; two great-grandchildren: Logan and Kendall. He was preceded in passing by his first wife, Betty in 2008 and two sons, Ross and Edwin; his second wife, June Eisenbrei passed in 2017.
Perry’s favorite bible verse; Micah 6:8 “…what does the Lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22, Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial tributes be sent to Interlink Volunteers in Clarkston.