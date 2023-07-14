In the early morning of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Philip John Mohan died peacefully in his sleep at home. He was 89 years old. Phil was a wonderful husband, father, sportsman, and beloved professor and friend.

Phil was born prematurely as the only child to Kathryn Boyda Mohan and Philip J. Mohan II in Queens, N.Y., on June 19, 1934. Although the hospital nuns gave him little chance of survival, Kathryn was determined not to give up on him, and she kept him warm in a dresser drawer by the stove. He survived and grew up as a child playing games of stick ball and “ride the pony” on the streets of New York City, which put him in constant danger of being hit by cars. He attended P.S.5 through the sixth grade, though for junior high his mother, who was by then divorced, sent him to St. John’s School, a Catholic boarding school in Peapack, N.J. As he often recalled, it was a place run by both strict Italian nuns, as well as more compassionate American nuns. He had fond memories of his time there. Returning to Queens, he attended Salesian High School in the Bronx. In 1948, his mother married Edwin Beebe, and in 1950 they packed everything they owned into a moving van and headed to Southern California. Taking two weeks, they endured numerous breakdowns while driving through unfamiliar weather and terrain, all of which made for numerous entertaining stories Phil would later share.