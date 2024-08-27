Phyllis Joye Lacy, 96

Phyllis Stricker Lacy, U.S. Air Force wife, mother, rancher and volunteer, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Her life revolved around family near and far. She was born July 19, 1928, in Coeur d’Alene to Virgil Albert and Margaret Unger Stricker. She attended the Coeur d’Alene school system, being involved specifically with band and orchestra from junior high through graduation. Four years later, she graduated from the University of Idaho, in 1951. She received a biological sciences degree in secondary education and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority.
Upon graduation she married second Lieutenant Jack Lacy, USAF, of Dallas. During the Korean conflict, they began a 21-year career of travel and raising their two boys. As a family they lived in Japan, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Mississippi, Florida, Colorado and Alabama. In 1972, Lt. Col. Lacy retired and they purchased a small ranch outside of Dayton, Wash., where they raised cattle, sheep, horses, hogs and some wheat.
Phyllis became affiliated with the Episcopal Cursillo movement in 1981, serving until 1996; her last year was as the president of the National Episcopal Cursillo Committee. After retirement Phyllis was active in the Episcopal Church in Lewiston. She performed in several musical productions at Lewiston Civic Theater and enjoyed many years as a member of the Lewis Clark Community Concert Band, playing her French horn.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jack S. Lacy; son, Nathan Phillip Lacy and her mother and father. She is survived by son, Robert Jack Lacy (Pamela), of Sparks, Nev.; granddaughter, Andrea Kennedy (Kit), of North Pole, Alaska; grandson Cameron Jack Lacy (Annie), of Chicago; daughter-in-law Elaine Whitney (Mike), of Fruitland, Idaho; grandson Nate Lacy (Carrie), of Sandpoint; granddaughter, Heather (Adam) Fry, of Boise and seven great-grandchildren.
Any desired memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of Nativity; or to the Endowment of the Spokane Episcopal Diocesan Foundation.
A service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May, 3, at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.