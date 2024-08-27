Phyllis Joye Lacy, 96

Phyllis Stricker Lacy, U.S. Air Force wife, mother, rancher and volunteer, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Her life revolved around family near and far. She was born July 19, 1928, in Coeur d’Alene to Virgil Albert and Margaret Unger Stricker. She attended the Coeur d’Alene school system, being involved specifically with band and orchestra from junior high through graduation. Four years later, she graduated from the University of Idaho, in 1951. She received a biological sciences degree in secondary education and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority.

Upon graduation she married second Lieutenant Jack Lacy, USAF, of Dallas. During the Korean conflict, they began a 21-year career of travel and raising their two boys. As a family they lived in Japan, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Mississippi, Florida, Colorado and Alabama. In 1972, Lt. Col. Lacy retired and they purchased a small ranch outside of Dayton, Wash., where they raised cattle, sheep, horses, hogs and some wheat.

Phyllis became affiliated with the Episcopal Cursillo movement in 1981, serving until 1996; her last year was as the president of the National Episcopal Cursillo Committee. After retirement Phyllis was active in the Episcopal Church in Lewiston. She performed in several musical productions at Lewiston Civic Theater and enjoyed many years as a member of the Lewis Clark Community Concert Band, playing her French horn.