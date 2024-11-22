Phyllis K. Robinson was born to Archie and Fern Riker, April 8, 1943, in Lewiston. She graduated from Lewiston High School May 29, 1962, and went on to have three children, the first of which was John born Feb. 27, 1964. Phyllis had a satisfying 20-year career with Blount Industries, but her greatest joy was in her children, as they brought Phyllis’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren into the world.
Her life was never an easy one, but she lived it to the fullest. After the loss of John on May 12, 1991. As her health declined, she suffered a stroke and she began to slow down. It was during this time that her true strength shined the brightest. But, like all things, time took its toll, and Phyllis succumbed to it, passing away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Surviving to mourn Phyllis are her daughters Kim Powell, of Tillamook, Ore., and Lori Robinson, of Lewiston; her sister, Louise K. Bacon, also of Lewiston; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was taken from us, but her memory will remain planted in our hearts forever.
For all her family and friends. We would like to invite you to come to a celebration of life for Phyllis Robinson on Monday, Dec. 9. We will be holding a gravesite gathering at 10 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. Go to the flagpole it will be easy to find from there. The gathering will be followed by a 1 p.m. celebration of life at Orchard Villa Apartments main office, 610 Linden Ave., Lewiston, where we will serve sandwiches, salads, chips and share stories and memories of her life. We hope to see you all there.
Please RSVP as soon as possible at (503) 457-7150. Thank you.