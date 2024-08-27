Phyllis K. Robinson was born to Archie and Fern Riker, April 8, 1943, in Lewiston. She graduated from Lewiston High School May 29, 1962, and went on to have three children, the first of whom was John born Feb. 27, 1964. Phyllis had a satisfying 20-year career with Blount Industries, but her greatest joy was in her children, as they brought Phyllis’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren into the world.

Her life was never an easy one, but she lived it to the fullest. After the loss of John on May 12, 1991, as her health declined, she suffered a stroke and she began to slow down. It was during this time that her true strength shined the brightest. But, like all things, time took its toll, and Phyllis succumbed to it, passing away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

Surviving to mourn Phyllis are her daughters Kim Powell, of Tillamook, Ore., and Lori Robinson, of Lewiston; her sister, Louise K. Bacon, also of Lewiston; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.