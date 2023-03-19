Porter Kent Henderson, better known as Kent, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, to the strains of Hawaiian slack-key guitar music and Emmylou Harris ballads. Family members gathered around to say their goodbyes in a loving Irish send-off.
Kent was born in Kalispell, Mont., on Nov. 29, 1940, to Floyd A and Blanche (Porter) Henderson. In 1946, his baby sister, Helen Sue, joined the family. Kent had the good fortune to be the child of a National Park Service ranger. His early years were spent in Glacier National Park, Mont. As a middle schooler, Kent lived in Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior, Mich. Kent spent his high school years in Volcano National Park on the island of Hawaii. During his college years, Kent visited his family in Craters of the Moon National Monument in Arco, Idaho. Having spent his formative years in such treasured and wild spaces, Kent made a lifelong commitment to conserving wild places and the wildlife that inhabits them.
Following graduation from Hilo High School in Hawaii, Kent attended University of Utah in Salt Lake City on an NROTC scholarship. He was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in 1962. He spent the next 20 years serving as a Marine Corps officer. His time in the service took him to Virginia, back to Hawaii, Japan, Ohio, California and on two tours in Vietnam.
Kent embraced each country and duty station as an adventure, seeking out interesting places and exploring the culture. Prior to his first tour of duty in Vietnam, Kent attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Calif., where he became fluent in Vietnamese. He used that skill while collaborating with representatives of the Vietnamese Marine Corps while overseas and again as an administrator at Camp Pendleton in an encampment for Vietnamese refugees after the fall of Saigon. Additionally, while stationed in southern California and later in Okinawa, Japan, Kent became an accomplished deep sea scuba diver. The food of each country that Kent visited became a staple in the Henderson household. Guests could expect cha gio with nuoc cham or sushi to accompany their game meat on the table.
Being stationed in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1969 proved fortuitous for Kent, as that is where he met and married Susan Scullin, his wife of almost 54 years. They were blessed with a son, Travis, in 1971, followed by a daughter, Hallie, in 1972. The family lived in San Diego County, Calif., for two tours of duty, Okinawa, Japan for two years, and back to California for one more year to complete an MBA at National University. After Kent’s retirement from the Marine Corps, the family followed longtime friends Keith and Marilyn Carlson to settle in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1983,
The move to Idaho was a “coming home” to the inland Northwest for Kent. Its vast landscape flamed a passion in Kent to advocate for the conservation of these lands, rivers and the wild animals that inhabit them. Kent volunteered for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a Hunter’s Education instructor. One year, he was awarded Hunter Educator of the Year and was later hired as a Hunter Education Coordinator. He was an active member of the Idaho Wildlife Association, serving as president for several years. He served on numerous Idaho Fish and Game and National Forest Service boards and councils during his 40 years in Idaho. In addition to volunteering, Kent worked at LoLo Sporting goods, Clearwater Land Exchange and the Jack O’Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center.
Kent hunted big game until orthopedic issues curtailed traversing the rugged Idaho landscape. He bird hunted with his Brittany Spaniels and good friend Keith. His greatest love was fly fishing. He fished waters from Alaska to Mexico, but his all-time happy place was in Idaho along the Lochsa River.
While not out in the great outdoors, Kent displayed a talent for hand crafts of all sorts. While his greatest skill was tying flies for fishing, Kent also enjoyed woodworking, leather crafts, beading, weaving and sewing, to name a few. Kent loved creating gourmet meals and canned jams from the berry bounty of Idaho.
Kent took great joy in his immediate and extended family. As the children grew, he delighted in taking them out to hunt and fish or to just be in the wilds. Leaving a legacy of ethical stewardship of the land, water and those that inhabit them was important to Kent. This value led his life not only in service to his family, community and country but to the greater good of the whole.
Rest in peace, Kent. Semper fi.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Blanche Henderson.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Travis Henderson (Anita Rodgers), of Portland, Ore., and Hallie Lingo (Dan), of Moscow; grandchildren, Noah, Owen and Cora Lingo; sister, Helen Sue Kagan, of Tappan, N.Y.; niece, Nancy Knight, of New Canaan, Conn.; and nephew, David Kagan, of Kooskia.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, March 25, at the Vista House, at the top of Lewiston Grade on Old Spiral Highway.
Memoriam, if desired, can be made to Idaho Wildlife Federation, Citizens Against Poaching or Selway-Bitterroot-Frank Church Foundation.