ObituariesMarch 11, 2025

Rachel Hyde Broncheau, 37, of Orofino/Lenore

story image illustation

Rachel passed away suddenly at her home in Lenore on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. She was 37. Rachel leaves behind her two children Noah and Cora Alldrin, of Orofino, longtime partner Dick Jones, of Lenore, her mother Jodie Broncheau (Loren), of Kamiah, brother Joey (Whitney) Broncheau, of Lewiston, and brother Caleb (Corina) Broncheau, of Lewiston and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the North Fork Presbyterian Church in Ahsahka. A private dinner will be immediately following at the Teweepuu Community Center in Orofino.The family urges all family and friends to join us in our celebration of her life.

