Rachel Hyde Broncheau, 37, of Orofino/Lenore

Rachel passed away suddenly at her home in Lenore on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. She was 37. Rachel leaves behind her two children Noah and Cora Alldrin, of Orofino, longtime partner Dick Jones, of Lenore, her mother Jodie Broncheau (Loren), of Kamiah, brother Joey (Whitney) Broncheau, of Lewiston, and brother Caleb (Corina) Broncheau, of Lewiston and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.