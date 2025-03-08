Rachel Louise (Stalnaker) Claar

Rachel, childhood nickname “Cookie,” was born in 1941 to Edna and Lloyd Stalnaker in Orofino. She passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025.
She graduated from Grangeville High School in 1959 and married Willis Claar in 1960. From racing snowmobiles to shooting trap, being a homemaker and assisting Willis in many of his jobs including: long-haul semi-truck driving, co-owning a chip truck company, forklift operator, backhoe operator, fire watch, flagger and even enjoyed a brief stint in NASCAR security.
Rachel’s hobbies included: antique/thrift shopping, playing cards and games, ATV riding, camping, fishing and navigating the rapids on the Snake and Salmon Rivers while Willis piloted the jet boat. Rachel was a proud sister of the Rebekahs. She enjoyed horseback riding trips into the Seven Devils and RV trips to Arizona and Mexico.
Rachel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Willis Claar, daughters Laurie (Dale) Franzen and Sonya (Rob) Claar Tee along with granddaughters Rachel, Shelby, Autumn and Lauren as well as her great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Tom and Eugene (Babe) Stalnaker.
Rachel was always ready to go on any adventure at the drop of a hat. She was fearless and was a great example of living life to the fullest. Now, she is off to her next great adventure.