Rachel Louise (Stalnaker) Claar

Rachel’s hobbies included: antique/thrift shopping, playing cards and games, ATV riding, camping, fishing and navigating the rapids on the Snake and Salmon Rivers while Willis piloted the jet boat. Rachel was a proud sister of the Rebekahs. She enjoyed horseback riding trips into the Seven Devils and RV trips to Arizona and Mexico.

Rachel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Willis Claar, daughters Laurie (Dale) Franzen and Sonya (Rob) Claar Tee along with granddaughters Rachel, Shelby, Autumn and Lauren as well as her great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Tom and Eugene (Babe) Stalnaker.

Rachel was always ready to go on any adventure at the drop of a hat. She was fearless and was a great example of living life to the fullest. Now, she is off to her next great adventure.