“Racers!! Start Your Engines, Ralph is Racing today!”

Ralph Gwyn Freeze was born in the racing capital of Mooresville, N.C., to Marjorie Moose Freeze and Ralph M. Freeze on Dec. 15, 1944. He spent his childhood playing with best buddies June, George and Wayne, a lot of cowboys, exploring and other boyish games. These three, and a group of others, have remained friends all through the years.