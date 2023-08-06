“Racers!! Start Your Engines, Ralph is Racing today!”
Ralph Gwyn Freeze was born in the racing capital of Mooresville, N.C., to Marjorie Moose Freeze and Ralph M. Freeze on Dec. 15, 1944. He spent his childhood playing with best buddies June, George and Wayne, a lot of cowboys, exploring and other boyish games. These three, and a group of others, have remained friends all through the years.
Ralph attended school in Mooresville. In 1962 he joined the U.S. Air Force serving as APPACFT Aircraft mechanic on board in the Air Sea Rescue Squad. He was honorably discharged in 1965 and returned to Mooresville. He spent some time roofing and working for Duke Power in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
He owned more cars than most people do in a lifetime while in North Carolina. One was even used to run some moonshine, so the story goes. One thing is for sure — they were fast. His father worked in some shops that built race-car engines and Ralph loved being there, learning and working with his dad. Many weekends were spent at the track with his father, and boy did he love it.
In 1975 Ralph relocated to Lewiston where he worked for McMonigle Chevrolet and Rogers Motors before beginning his 32-year career in the Alaska oil fields in Prudhoe Bay, Deadhorse, Red Dog Mine, Nuiqsut and the last 15 years in Fairbanks for Alaska Interstate Construction as shop foreman until his retirement in 2012.
During his off time from Alaska, Ralph enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, four-wheeling and drag racing his supercharged truck. Many happy hunting seasons were spent with PJ Walker, Charlie Rake, Jim Light and Bob Talbot and numerous others. He loved four-wheeling trips and fishing and general mischief at Harry Jacobson’s cabin at Newsome Creek, Alaska, and the end-of-campout horseshoe tournament, where he was known as the “North Carolina Slider.” In later years he returned to Newsome at the Williams cabin for wonderful rides exploring all over that country.
Ralph’s love of NASCAR racing took him to numerous tracks around the country, but his favorite was Phoenix and camping at the track with the NASCAR group and the many unmentionable things that occurred there. Then there was the memorable trip to Charlotte, N.C., with the gang of 12. We cannot talk about it but there are pictures as evidence.
Ralph was always quick to help people, especially family and friends, whether he was doing the “mechanicing” or sitting back in the chair as “Professor Crankshaft” and giving instructions. He was not satisfied until it purred like a kitten and was the fastest rod on the road. He was also good-to-go day or night for roadside rescue whether it was the top of the mountain or on the highway.
Ralph and his wife Debbie had a wonderful life full of love, travel, family and friends, and many great adventures. The latest was in May when they drove 6,100 miles across the U.S. seeing sights and visiting family and friends. Of course, Debbie was only allowed to drive about 200 miles of the trip as he still loved to drive.
Ralph’s greatest love was his family and he was always happy when they were present. Daughters: Melissa Lambert and Robin Freeze; sons: Jason and Jon Freeze; grandchildren: Ashley, Joshua, Michelina, Jordan, Kierstin, Jessica, Samantha and Austyn; great-grandchildren Akele, Braxton, Kaden, Laytin, Ashtyn, Talos, Rhen, Sabin and Knight. He loved them all and was so proud of them. He loved having “the littles” here and had great conversations with them about their future, always imparting grandpa’s wisdom and life lessons.
Ralph had a very special bond with his nieces Cori Pearson and Faron Fry Kimberling; great-nieces Gracie Pearson and Faylee Kimberling and great-nephew Phranq Kimberling.
Ralph was also very grateful for his tight group of supporters the last two years who were always here to help him, brother and sister-in-law Warren and Barb Volkman, Dave and Robin Young and cousin Jack Moose.
Please join Ralph’s family for a celebration of “The Man, The Myth, The Legend” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Lewis Clark Hotel, 111 Main St., Lewiston. Casual attire and any racing apparel is highly suggested.
In lieu of flowers please send a remembrance to the Idaho Food Bank Backpack Program, 3331 10th St., Lewiston, ID 83501, in support of a project dear to Ralph’s heart — keeping children fed.