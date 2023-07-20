Ralph S. Crawford quietly passed on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home and surrounded by family. He loved life to the fullest and did not give in easily. So many family members and friends visited him in the waning days of his life.
He was born in the home of his aunt, Mae Crawford Laws and uncle, Allie Laws in Walnut Park, Calif. His father, John Robert Crawford had moved from Texas and his mother, Margaret Sedwick Crawford had moved from Menan, Idaho, both to California. It was a sparsely populated state in the 1920s and 1930s with a great climate and many opportunities.
His parents divorced when he was 7. His mother was a beautician at her parents’ shop, so his grandma, Pearl Liston Vance and “Pa” Vance became his immediate family. He loved his life in California.
In 1952, he married Charlotte Bowman and soon added four children, Michael, Jennifer, Daniel and Jessica. They moved to Lewiston in 1960 where Jessica was born. Before long he began and owned Advanced Roofing. It was hard work, but Ralph was always a hard worker and never shirked at anything. He loved hunting and camping, and life was “good!”
But as with most things, Ralph and Charlotte “hit a bump.” After nearly 20 years, they divorced. In a couple of years, he met and married Barbara Port Russell. She was helpful in beginning his career as a sculptor. His passion was Western art. He immersed himself in Western history and the part the American Indian played in it. He was in the Custer re-ride in 1976. Besides his diligent work as a sculptor, he became an avid reader and collector of American Indian and Western memorabilia.
Ralph was always a conscientious body builder. As his interests were always evolving, he started sculpting Bruce Lee; boxers, such as Jack Johnson and Muhammad Ali, and others. He met Joe Weider who had Arnold Schwarzenegger as a friend and protégé. Arnold commissioned Ralph to sculpt a 22-inch “Arnold” in a body-building pose which has become famous. It has been used as an award at World Body Building competitions in Columbus, Ohio. There are editions of this bronze in Russia, Ireland and who knows where else. It was a limited edition of 75 and too soon, ran out.
In 2010 Arnold, as governor of California, invited Ralph to the governor’s office in Sacramento and commissioned him to produce an heroic-sized bronze statue of the 22-inch Arnold Classic. Ralph worked long days and nights from June to October. It was approved and cast on time. There is a “heroic Arnold” in Thal, Austria, Arnold’s boyhood home, one in Columbus, at the convention center and one at Ralph’s home, which overlooks the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. We understand that there is also another at Arnold’s home in Sun Valley, Idaho.
His present wife, Ann, has been with him since 2006. They have had busy and fun years with their vineyard, travels to Austria, Columbus, New York, the New England states, Mexico, Bahamas, camping all over Idaho and a sailing trip up the west coast of Canada. A favorite time was the Crawford parties with his family, Ann’s family, and friends at his wine room on his estate. His son, Mike Crawford, passed away in 2011 but his other children and Ann’s six children were beloved guests.
Ralph has loved life and lived it fully with a passion.
He is survived by his wife, Ann, her six children; his three children Jennifer Hayne, husband Bill; Dan Crawford, wife Kathy; Jessica Crawford and grandchildren, Nicki Stadmiller, Zech Manyon, Charlotte Eckert, Danny Crawford, Angie Hiebert, Tahina Hayne-Beier, Taleah Adams, Joshua Hayne, Johannah Hafner, Sierra Crawford and Korrie Hurst. Also, Conner Lafferty, Ann’s grandson has lived almost seven years with them as caretaker, caregiver and best friend.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Crosspoint Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.