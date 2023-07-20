Ralph S. Crawford

Ralph S. Crawford quietly passed on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home and surrounded by family. He loved life to the fullest and did not give in easily. So many family members and friends visited him in the waning days of his life.

He was born in the home of his aunt, Mae Crawford Laws and uncle, Allie Laws in Walnut Park, Calif. His father, John Robert Crawford had moved from Texas and his mother, Margaret Sedwick Crawford had moved from Menan, Idaho, both to California. It was a sparsely populated state in the 1920s and 1930s with a great climate and many opportunities.

Tags

Recommended for you