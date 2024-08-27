Ramona Heinle Fanning

Ramona Lee (Heinle) Fanning, 76, passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Auburn, Wash. Just like in life, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1948, in Bismark, N.D., and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966.
She is survived by her husband, David, of almost 55 years, married Feb. 21, 1970, in Lewiston; her three children Barbara Braden (Brad), Melanie Wetzel (Michael) and Chad Fanning. Ramona also had great joy from her six grandchildren, Brittany, Barron, Irene, Edwin, Evan and Eon.
She enjoyed camping, crafts, quilting, crocheting and being with family. The gentle strength she held was inspiring. Her understated humor sometimes stunned her children and always put a smile on David’s face.
The family is planning a celebration of life sometime in the Spring. She will be interred in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson Disease Association.