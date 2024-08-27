Ramona Heinle Fanning

Ramona Lee (Heinle) Fanning, 76, passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Auburn, Wash. Just like in life, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1948, in Bismark, N.D., and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966.

She is survived by her husband, David, of almost 55 years, married Feb. 21, 1970, in Lewiston; her three children Barbara Braden (Brad), Melanie Wetzel (Michael) and Chad Fanning. Ramona also had great joy from her six grandchildren, Brittany, Barron, Irene, Edwin, Evan and Eon.