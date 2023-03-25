Ramona Lee Fry, born Sept. 8, 1954, to Laurel and Gene Lynch, lost her courageous battle with cancer Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The eldest of 10 children, she played the role of “mother’s helper” to her younger siblings. Some of her final words were, “tell all my babies I love them so.” She married Lary Henry senior in 1971, and he passed 22 years later. From this marriage came two children. In 1993, she married her soul mate, Randall Fry, adding a bonus daughter — more family equals more love.
Ramona graduated in 1987 from nursing school, devoting her career to geriatric care. Her kindness and generosity in the field created lifelong friendships among her patients and co-workers. She had a soft spot for all of God’s creatures. She rescued dogs, cats, horses and birds of all sorts. Her home was always filled with fur, feathers and love.
Ramona was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by the love of her life, Randall; her children, Carrie Parot (Mark), Lary Henry and Alice Stellar (Micheal); her grandchildren, Leah Stadtmiller (Finn), LaAnnabra Stadtmiller (Phillip), Tyler Parot (Kellen), Grace Bond, Harmony Bond, Raya Stellar and Rowan Stellar; her great-grandchildren, Khione Mullen and Ignatius Stadtmiller; her siblings, Rose Oldenkamp (Matt), David Lynch (Lorena), Margaret Whittle (James), Carol Mechling (Charles), Evelyn Lynch (Rocky), Joyce Cochran (Gary), Kathy Belieu, Linda Vivian (Cain), Dan Lynch and Misty Levesque (Ed); and her sister at heart, Val Earl. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Asotin Community Center, 305 First St., Asotin.