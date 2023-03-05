Ramona ‘Mo’ Lee Hill

Ramona Hill “Mo” passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in her home due to Type 1 diabetic complications at the age of 59. Mo was born Nov 16, 1963, to Alfred Raney and Else Korbie. Mo was raised and attended school in Lewiston, where she stayed to raise her own family.

Mo was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and homemaker to her family and fur babies. Mo never sugarcoated anything and wouldn’t take any BS from anyone. She always knew the right thing to say. Mo could get you out of any pickle you found yourself in, she was our go-to.

