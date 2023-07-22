In loving memory of Randy Lee Atwood, who passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. Our hearts are heavy with his absence.
On Oct. 9, 1968, Randy was welcomed into this world by his parents William and Sherry Atwood along with big brother Kevin. Randy was born and raised in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston Senior High School in 1986.
In 1993 Randy married Annette Caimi and together they welcomed their daughter Natasha Kathleen Atwood. Randy also gained three amazing stepdaughters from his marriage and he raised them as his own. In 1999 Randy and Annette divorced but still remained friends throughout the years.
In 2001 Randy’s high school sweetheart was reconnected with him. Her name also being Randy, they always thought it was so funny to be called “The Randys.” He also gained a stepson Kelcy Mastrup through this relationship and again took him in as his own. “The Randys” spent a wonderful 21 years together making memories and were looking forward to growing old together. One of their favorite things to do was go camping with their best friends Dale and Lorie.
A jack of many trades, Randy had a wide array of jobs beginning with his high school job working at Hallmark. As the years passed, he found himself employed for 17 years at Grocery Outlet, followed by Staples as the delivery driver, and CCI Speer before retiring early due to health-related issues.
Of the many occupations Randy held, “Full Time Dad” was easily his favorite. He was the world’s best girl dad and never took a moment for granted. He and his daughter were two peas in a pod. He was there for his kids through it all, the good, bad and ugly. Randy was such a good dad, he often adopted his kids’ friends and called them his “adopted daughters or sons,” Amanda Wiswell, Natasha Frost, Daniel Peters, Krystina Plummer, Hillary Jones and Josh Vincent and many others had the pleasure of being one of his kids. He would always laugh and tell the girls, “I never know with you girls!”
Randy had a heart of gold and a huge sense of humor to pair with it. He was the type of person to give you the shirt off his back, answering calls at any time of the day or night. He solved all his kids’ “problems,” and his ears were always open to listen and not pass judgment. No matter how old his kids were he always had the best advice and solutions to help them when needed. He always had the best “bear hugs” to give to anyone who may have needed it. Randy always had the best jokes and loved to make people smile and laugh.
Some activities he enjoyed throughout his life were hunting, camping and fishing, playing baseball, boating — anything outdoors with his family. What he loved most of all was barbecuing and watching his kids play outside while he cooked up the steaks.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Natasha (Chris) Olson of Clarkston, fiancé Randy Lampton of Lewiston; his ex-wife Annette Atwood of Tecumseh, Okla.; stepchildren, Kelcy Mastrup, Jennifer and Melissa Turner of Lewiston, and Chelsea (Dave) Davis of Caldwell; brother Kevin (Angie) Atwood; nephew Ty (Angela) Atwood; best friends Dale (Lorie) Peer, Tina Race of Lewiston; step-grandkids Drake and Brooklyn Davis, Madison Mastrup and Heather Brown; his grand-dogs Mya and Miles, as well as many other relatives and close friends.
Preceding Randy in death are Randy’s parents, William and Sherry Atwood, nephew Levi Atwood, and all of his grandparents.
Randy was a man that we deeply loved and looked up to. The funeral service for Randy and his father, William, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Please bring your best stories to share. There will be a covered-dish lunch following the service for all who would like to attend.
“Daddy, you’re at peace now. Thank you for your endless hugs and everlasting love. We love you so much.”
