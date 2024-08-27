Raquel Louisa Bullock, 21, Lapwai

Raquel Bullock, an enrolled tribal member of the Colville Tribe and direct descendant of the Joseph Band, was taken from us on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. She was 21 years old.

Raquel was born in Lewiston on Dec. 13, 2003, to Errol Bullock and Delia Johnson. She was their third child, after Melanee and Riston Bullock. Raquel attended Lapwai School from elementary to high school. Raquel loved to live in the moment. Wherever she was she made friends, from her hometown in Lapwai to her job in Juneau, Alaska. Raquel had an adventurous and brave spirit. She loved to go on hikes and long road trips outdoors to enjoy nature and take photographs, which became one of her passions. Raquel was hired by Icefield Expeditions Glacier Dog Sledding to do photography during the summer of 2023. She found a job advertisement for photography in Alaska on TikTok and was excited to take a leap of faith and explore that option. She was excited to share her photography news with her family. She spent months in Alaska taking pictures and managing the office and Helibase there.

Raquel loved to longboard, and spend time with family and friends. She also loved to go to concerts like Bass Canyon and Thunderdome to headbang and enjoy music. She seemed to come out of her shell and lived in the moment with friends from everywhere. Along with Raquel’s quiet demeanor, she was humorous and always had a warm, kind and calming vibe. She created lifelong memories with her cousins and close friends whether it was just hanging out or going out for an adventure. Raquel loved being a big back with her cousins Ernestine and Nadia and her niece Mavis, always going to Costco to eat hot dogs and pizza. She always made sure everyone was taken care of, whether it was a ride, paying for dinner or checking in on people. Around everyone else, she was quiet and kept to herself but around her cousins, she was real rezzy and rugged. She was loved by everyone who got the chance to meet her and get to know her hidden personality. We, the family, want to also give a big thank you to our family, friends, and community for all the donations and support you have all shown us. We love and appreciate you all.