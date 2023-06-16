Raymond D. Tucker

The Rev. Raymond Dale Tucker passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Lewiston, of causes related to age. He was 88 years old. Raymond was born with his twin brother, Richard on Oct. 23, 1933, to Anna Lynn Tucker and Edward Tucker in Kansas City, Kan. He was the youngest of 12 children.

Raymond’s early years were spent in Armourdale, Kansas where his father farmed sweet potatoes. His family relocated to central California during the Great Depression and dust bowl years. Not long after arriving in California, Raymond, who was 12 years old at the time, lost his father in a tragic accident. Due to financial hardship, Raymond and his twin brother, Richard lived in a boys home for an extended period of time. His older brother, William, after starting a business was able to reunite the family through his financial assistance.