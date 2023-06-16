Raymond D. Tucker

The Rev. Raymond Dale Tucker passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Lewiston, of causes related to age. He was 88 years old. Raymond was born with his twin brother, Richard on Oct. 23, 1933, to Anna Lynn Tucker and Edward Tucker in Kansas City, Kan. He was the youngest of 12 children.
Raymond’s early years were spent in Armourdale, Kansas where his father farmed sweet potatoes. His family relocated to central California during the Great Depression and dust bowl years. Not long after arriving in California, Raymond, who was 12 years old at the time, lost his father in a tragic accident. Due to financial hardship, Raymond and his twin brother, Richard lived in a boys home for an extended period of time. His older brother, William, after starting a business was able to reunite the family through his financial assistance.
After graduating from high school, Raymond joined the United States Navy, serving on the USS Gurke during the Korean War. He married Geraldine Irene Washburn in Palo Alto, Calif., in 1953. They had three boys: Dale Edward, David Arthur and Marvin Ray Tucker.
After returning to civilian life, Raymond worked with his brothers doing drywall and painting in southern California. He relocated to Palo Alto and started a piano refinishing business. Raymond felt the call to minister while attending a church in Santa Clara, pastored by the Rev. Esther Brady. For the next several years, Raymond traveled with his family doing evangelistic work across central California.
In 1967, Raymond and his wife Geraldine moved to Lewiston and started a church named Faith Tabernacle Church where he pastored for 26 years before launching out into full-time missionary work in 1993. While pastoring, he was instrumental in the start of three Christian television stations, including Life of Victory Television in Lewiston. The expanding mission work led him to minister across Central and South America, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia, ministering in thousands of churches and open-air meetings.
At the beginning of 1998, Raymond established the International Pastoral Training Center in Eldoret, Kenya. The pastoral training required a two-year commitment for each pastor. Over the span of 24 years, thousands of pastors graduated from the training from nine African nations.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Geraldine and his sons, Dale, David and Marvin Tucker and nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Tucker; his mother, Anna Lynn Tucker; and his siblings.
The family requests that any memorial donations be directed to The International Pastoral Training Center in care of: Mission Vision Account at Word of Life Church, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.
The celebration of life for Raymond Tucker will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Word of Life Church, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.