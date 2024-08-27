Raymond Feucht

Raymond Edward Feucht, 85, of Spokane, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, after a year of fighting pancreatic cancer.

Ray was born on Aug. 2, 1939, to Robert and Marguerite (Shumaker) Feucht in Lewiston. After Ray graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1957, he went on to complete a bachelor’s in teaching and a master’s in counseling at Gonzaga University.

Ray spent much of his life in Idaho with his 11 siblings (Larry, Frank, Harold, Celine, Janice, Earl, Ernie, Carroll, Helen, Doris and James). He spent many years there on a farm, attending school and getting into all sorts of shenanigans with his friends and family. His parents instilled in him a love for God which shaped him to be a man who cared for his family, friends and anyone he met with that same love of God.

Ray had a lifelong love of education. After getting his degree, he spent three years teaching high school and went on to be a teacher and counselor at Zillah High School for seven years. He was a GED instructor for a little while, a sub in Spokane schools and eventually got a job as a custodian at Gonzaga University and stayed there for 11 years. He spent the last part of his career working for Washington state as a nurse’s aide and a clerical worker at DSHS. Even when his full-time job wasn’t in education, he spent many hours working on word games and puzzles that could be used by teachers or anyone who shared his love of wordplay.