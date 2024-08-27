Raymond Kenneth Plourde, 93, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. He was born May 27, 1931, to Baptiste and Elsie (Latfa) Plourde in Stambaugh, Mich.
In 1950 Ray graduated from Stambaugh High School where he played football and his team won all its games that year. He entered Humboldt State College in Arcata, Calif., in 1958, earning his bachelor’s degree in Forest Management in 1961.
On Oct. 13, 1951, Ray married his high school sweetheart, Janet Perkins, at the Catholic Church in Gaastra, Mich. Three months later Ray was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., during the Korean War from 1952-54. After discharge he returned to Michigan and worked in the underground mines.
In November 1955, Ray and Janet left Michigan so that Ray could attend college in Arcata, Calif., on a G.I. Bill where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Forest Management.
In 1961 Ray took a job working for the U.S. Forest Service in St. Maries. A year later they moved to Lewiston where Ray took a job at Potlatch Forest Inc. and became plant manager of the Specialties Department. He retired in 1989.
After Ray retired, he and Janet spent 11 winters in Scottsdale, Ariz. They also spent their time volunteering at the Community Center and Meals on Wheels for more than 10 years. Ray received a Quilt of Valor in 2019 honoring his military service.
The joy of Ray’s life was running and he achieved 312 awards and medals through his races. He ran 430 races that included a total of 38,391 miles of running. This was shown in his 42 years of log books. He was an inspiration and mentor to many.
Raymond is survived by daughters Debra Card (Leonard), of Lewiston, and Donna Plourde (A.J.), of Mesa, Ariz. Preceding him in death were his wife Janet on March 20, 2019; his father and mother, Baptiste and Elsie Plourde, sisters Deanne Presnell and Christine Craig and brother David Plourde.
Services will take place Friday, March 7, at Mountain View Funeral Chapel, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston, and will include: 1 p.m. visitation and viewing, 2 p.m. funeral, with the burial following. A gathering for friends and family will follow the burial in the Chapel’s community room. Pastor Herb Boreson will be officiating.