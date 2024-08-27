Raymond Kenneth Plourde, 93, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. He was born May 27, 1931, to Baptiste and Elsie (Latfa) Plourde in Stambaugh, Mich.

In 1950 Ray graduated from Stambaugh High School where he played football and his team won all its games that year. He entered Humboldt State College in Arcata, Calif., in 1958, earning his bachelor’s degree in Forest Management in 1961.

On Oct. 13, 1951, Ray married his high school sweetheart, Janet Perkins, at the Catholic Church in Gaastra, Mich. Three months later Ray was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., during the Korean War from 1952-54. After discharge he returned to Michigan and worked in the underground mines.

