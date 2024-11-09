Raymond William Wright Jr.

Always the ultimate competitor, Ray would go on to be awarded early tenure as associate professor in 1980 and to achieve the level of full professor in 1985. He was named chairperson of the Department of Animal Sciences in 1998 and Food Science and Human Nutrition in 2003, serving concurrently in both roles for three years. He served on numerous committees at the national, international, university, college and department levels; authored and co-authored more than 200 publications; advised 11 Ph.D. and seven master’s students and taught 11 undergraduate- and graduate-level courses. Ray truly fulfilled the charter of the Land Grant Institution by being active in teaching, research and public service, which he supported unwaveringly throughout his career.

In addition to his many contributions to academia, Ray also utilized his advanced education and skills to pursue different interests in the area of reproductive physiology, most notably in the field of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Ray partnered with George Rice, MD., OBGYN in Spokane to achieve over 100 successful pregnancies, and more recently in collaboration with his colleague, Dr. J.J. Reeves, Ray helped introduce Wagyu genetics to the United States through IVF. Ray has been recognized for his efforts in this area not only in the United States, but in Japan and Australia as well.

Ray was honored during his career at WSU having been named, outstanding young animal scientist by the American Society of Animal Science; fellow of the Health Research Center in Spokane; member of the editorial board of the Journal of Theriogenology; member of the review panel of the NIH Grant program; and recipient of the Sahlin Faculty Excellence Award in Public Service.

Outside of academia, Ray had some interesting experiences, the most unique and meaningful being his association with collegiate football. As the result of a very special friendship with John L. Smith, Ray went from being an avid Idaho Vandal fan in the stands to being an honorary coach and “owner” of different football teams from Idaho, to Utah State, then to Louisville and lastly, to Michigan State. He treasured the time he spent with players and coaches and valued all the strong relationships he built along the way.

While not overtly spiritual, Ray was a man of deep faith. He was inspired by his favorite movie, “A Man for All Seasons” in which St. Thomas More went to his death at the hands of King Henry VIII rather than compromising his faith and integrity. During his lifetime, Ray traveled widely and frequently to Japan, Australia, India, Pakistan, South America, Mexico and Europe. On one of these trips, Ray had the opportunity to visit the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. He sensed being in the presence of something miraculous and described this as the most spiritual experience of his life. Ray was also inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, not only by the amazing life he led but for his devotion to all God’s creatures. Ray was always feeding the birds and wildlife that would visit from time to time along with all his dearest canine and feline friends and last, but not least, nurturing his plants, garden and beloved roses.

Many thanks to the vigilance, prayers and support of Father Jose Millan, Father Steve Dublinski and friend, Deacon Jim Evermann during this difficult time.

Ray was devoted to and very proud of his family. Caroline, mother of his beautiful new granddaughter was the light of his life (mainly by virtue of her being the first) always referring to her as his “baby girl” and she always self-proclaimed to be his favorite. She has had a successful career in finance and is now practicing being a stay-at-home Mom; Ray was immensely proud of his son, Joe, and was always interested in his accomplished career as an attorney. Ray’s love and ongoing support of Pat, his life partner, best friend and soul mate is the reason she has been successful in her varied pursuits. Ray was the force that made so much possible in so many ways for which she is eternally grateful. Lastly, his jewels, his grandchildren, Olivia, Grey, Nora and now Chloe holding the most special places in his heart.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Wright Sr., and Laurentine Wright, two brothers Tom and Chris and a sister Lani. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Travers) Wright, daughter, Caroline Patricia Wright, her partner Rohit Jenveja and the beautiful Chloe Ray, of San Francisco; son, Joseph Patrick Wright, his wife Rachel Blair and their beautiful children Olivia, Grey and Nora, of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; sisters, Tamara (David) Barnett, of San Jose, Calif., Mary Wright, of Port Orchard, Wash.; a brother, Buck (Yvonne) Wright, of Genesee, and 10 nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman, and Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, also at Sacred Heart. Interment will take place following at the city cemetery of Pullman with a reception to follow at Paradise Creek Brewery, 245 SE Paradise St., Pullman. All are welcome to attend.

The family would like to have donations be made in memory of Ray to Pullman Regional Hospital. These may be mailed to (or dropped off at) the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation office, 840 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite 200 or online at Pullmanregional.org/how-to-help/foundation or to the city of Pullman Veterans’ Memorial Park online at pullman-wa.gov/services/parks___recreation/parks___facilities/city_cemeteries/pullman_veterans_memorial_park.php or by mail to the city of Pullman, 190 SE Crestview, Pullman, WA 99163 or the American Legion, P.O. Box 24, Pullman, WA 99163.

Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.