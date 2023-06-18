Our beloved “Becky,” Rebecca K. Land, lost her hard-fought, lengthy battle with glioblastoma brain cancer Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Born to Harold and Martha Land on July 3, 1964, she was youngest of a large, combined family.
Becky attended elementary schools in Lancaster, Calif., before her family moved to Clarkston in 1976. She attended Lincoln Middle School and graduated from Charles Adams High School in 1982.
Work always involved some form of customer service. She was employed by Inn America, Lewiston Morning Tribune and Regence BlueShield.
Becky was extremely creative. She painted (and sold) her amazing art, jewelry and cards. She also had a knack for remembering every song lyric and advertising/TV-show jingle going back to the 1950s. Our family loved her “Becky-isms,” those one-liners or turns of phrase that kept us laughing for decades. She was so smart and funny.
Her faith and trust in God were strong and she was so excited to go to heaven to see Jesus and her loved ones who had previously passed on.
Surviving Becky are her siblings: Robert Carlyle (Nancy Carter), of Poulsbo, Wash.; Toni Carlyle, of Clarkston; Lloyd (Kelly) Land, of Clarkston; aunt and uncle, Colin and Evelyn Frankum, of Clarkston; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death are her parents, Harold and Martha Land; sister Raye Blackburn; brother Jim Land; and nephew Ryan Carlyle.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing caregivers from Elite Hospice, especially Jeanne, Kaitlyn, Sheryl and Chad. Also, we are grateful for the compassionate, gentle care she received from Asotin County Fire Department personnel who frequently lifted Becky up after her numerous falls. You are the best.
A memorial service will be held for Becky at a later date as well as a private family gathering for scattering her ashes.