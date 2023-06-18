Rebecca K. Land

Our beloved “Becky,” Rebecca K. Land, lost her hard-fought, lengthy battle with glioblastoma brain cancer Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Born to Harold and Martha Land on July 3, 1964, she was youngest of a large, combined family.

Becky attended elementary schools in Lancaster, Calif., before her family moved to Clarkston in 1976. She attended Lincoln Middle School and graduated from Charles Adams High School in 1982.