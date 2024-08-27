Sections
ObituariesMarch 4, 2025

Records

Of Monday, March 3, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Trinity Robison and Trevor Bates, of Clarkston, a daughter, Stella Rose Bates, born Friday.

Haleigh Lange and Karson Hardisty, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kimber Jo Hardisty, born Saturday.

Aimee and Jason Skinner, of Orofino, a daughter, Carrigan Rose Skinner, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kevin Lee Roy Darrar and Danielle Lee Stamey, both of Lewiston.

Jeff Jason Anderson and Lutchie Niojan Tenedero, both of Lewiston.

Daniel James Peterson and Wendy Lynn Whitcomb, both of Lewiston.

John Michael Liedkie and Savannah Nicole Lindsley, both of Lewiston.

James Delbert Fagan and Freida Annette Holt, both of Stites.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Jordan R. Brown, 34, Juliaetta, charged with first degree stalking and witness intimidation, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 12.

Danny D. Booze, 28, Coeur d’Alene, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 12.

