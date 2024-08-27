Of Monday, March 3, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Trinity Robison and Trevor Bates, of Clarkston, a daughter, Stella Rose Bates, born Friday.
Haleigh Lange and Karson Hardisty, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kimber Jo Hardisty, born Saturday.
Aimee and Jason Skinner, of Orofino, a daughter, Carrigan Rose Skinner, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kevin Lee Roy Darrar and Danielle Lee Stamey, both of Lewiston.
Jeff Jason Anderson and Lutchie Niojan Tenedero, both of Lewiston.
Daniel James Peterson and Wendy Lynn Whitcomb, both of Lewiston.
John Michael Liedkie and Savannah Nicole Lindsley, both of Lewiston.
James Delbert Fagan and Freida Annette Holt, both of Stites.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jordan R. Brown, 34, Juliaetta, charged with first degree stalking and witness intimidation, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 12.
Danny D. Booze, 28, Coeur d’Alene, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 12.