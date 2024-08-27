Jeff Jason Anderson and Lutchie Niojan Tenedero, both of Lewiston.

Daniel James Peterson and Wendy Lynn Whitcomb, both of Lewiston.

John Michael Liedkie and Savannah Nicole Lindsley, both of Lewiston.

James Delbert Fagan and Freida Annette Holt, both of Stites.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Jordan R. Brown, 34, Juliaetta, charged with first degree stalking and witness intimidation, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 12.

Danny D. Booze, 28, Coeur d’Alene, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 12.