Resa Delores Bauer-DeMeyere

A devoted daughter, Resa moved to Arizona to care for her parents during their later years. After their passing, she relocated to Clarkston, where she spent her final years surrounded by family, lovingly cared for by her daughter, Anissa. By her side through it all was her faithful canine companion, Peeps, who brought her joy and comfort for 14 wonderful years.

Resa was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lois Bauer. She is survived by her four children: Anissa McFarland, Sherise (Dan) Bruce, Justin (Nicole) DeMeyere and Kelly (Chris) DeMeyere Coursey; grandchildren Collin (Jessica) Jurries, Kylia (Kevin) Garcia, Carson Jurries, Bailey McFarland and Asia McFarland and her brothers, Bert Bauer and Bruce (Sheryl) Bauer.

Resa was known for her feisty spirit and fierce love for her family. She will be deeply missed, but her memory lives on in the hearts of all who knew her.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Elite Home Health and Hospice team, Avon, Chad, Dr. Black and Crystal, for their compassionate care and unwavering support during Resa’s final days. Your kindness and dedication brought comfort and peace to our family during a difficult time.

In accordance with her wishes, her children will spread her ashes at Big Birch Lake in Minnesota, where she spent cherished moments and created lasting memories. The family suggests donations to an animal rescue or organization of your choice, honoring Resa’s lifelong love of animals.