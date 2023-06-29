Rev. Dr. John David Grabner

The Rev. Dr. John David Grabner, 82, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Moscow. John was born on Oct. 7, 1940, in Coeur d’Alene, to Floren “Lefty” and Beth Grabner. He was raised in Renton, Wash., with sister Maribeth and brothers Don, Bert, Alec and Frank.

From young adulthood he had a keen interest in church liturgy, and learning was a lifelong passion and pursuit. He completed bachelors and master’s degrees at the University of Washington, a master’s degree at Princeton Seminary, and a masters and doctorate at the University of Notre Dame. He thoroughly enjoyed his Ph.D. years within the Notre Dame and South Bend communities, where lifelong friendships were built and maintained and family life was nurtured. In 1975, he married Sharon Lightle and they had two daughters, Rachel and Hilary; they later divorced.