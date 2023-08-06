Richard Alexander “Rick” Swantz

Rick Swantz, formerly of Pullman, died peacefully Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz., where he had lived since 2005. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Sandy; their three daughters Deedra, Shauna and Shannon; his sister, Tami; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and five grandchildren.

Rick was born June 10, 1944, in Lewiston, to Alex Swantz and Beth Appleford Swantz. As Alex was serving in World War II, Beth was living at home on the family ranch in Asotin County, Wash. She brought Rick home from the hospital to an adoring entourage of his three young aunts and two grandparents. By all accounts, he was the “most spoiled baby in Asotin County,” and his heart remained connected to Asotin throughout his life.

