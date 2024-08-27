Richard ‘Dick’ Kinne

Dick Kinne, 86, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston while surrounded by loved ones.
Dick was born April 27, 1938, in Weiser, Idaho, to Lyman and Wilma Kinne. Dick married Judy Jacobsen in 1960 and the couple moved to Lewiston in 1962 to raise their family.
Throughout his time in the valley Dick worked in the construction industry helping build many roads, swimming pools and civic monuments around the area. He also had a second career as a farmer post-retirement and worked well into his 70s and 80s. He played a big role in various clubs and organizations including the Crankers Club to which he served as vice president and member for many years. Dick volunteered a lot of time to the community. If someone needed something done, Dick was first in line to lend a hand.
Dick loved the outdoors and spent countless hours camping, fishing, and four-wheeling with family and friends. Alongside Judy they traveled the U.S. taking in sights and bringing back stories to share. They were especially fond of Hawaii and Alaska. On most mornings Dick was a regular at coffee with the boys and in the afternoon Dick could be found in his shop with friends and family solving the worlds problems or making sausage links.
Dick is survived by daughter Tammy (Bill) Simons; son Allen (Nyla) Kinne; grandchildren Randy (Samantha) and Nick (Rachelle) Simons, Moriah (Chris) Hediger and Morelle Kinne; and great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Emmeline, Jorda, Daxton, and Kish Simons and Parker Hediger. He is also survived by siblings Gayle, John, Kay, Dave and Dan.
Dick joins Judy and his parents Lyman and Wilma in heaven but will live on with all who got to know him.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. All friends and family are welcome to attend.