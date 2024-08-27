Richard ‘Dick’ Kinne

Dick Kinne, 86, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston while surrounded by loved ones.

Dick was born April 27, 1938, in Weiser, Idaho, to Lyman and Wilma Kinne. Dick married Judy Jacobsen in 1960 and the couple moved to Lewiston in 1962 to raise their family.

Throughout his time in the valley Dick worked in the construction industry helping build many roads, swimming pools and civic monuments around the area. He also had a second career as a farmer post-retirement and worked well into his 70s and 80s. He played a big role in various clubs and organizations including the Crankers Club to which he served as vice president and member for many years. Dick volunteered a lot of time to the community. If someone needed something done, Dick was first in line to lend a hand.