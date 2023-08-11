Richard E. ‘Dick’ Haynes

Richard Edmond “Dick” Haynes, 90, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Richard was born Aug. 4, 1933, to Lester Lemberton Haynes and Mattie Laverne (Johnson) Haynes in California. After graduating from Clarkston High School in 1951, he started to work for Webster Electric for two years. He then had the opportunity to start working as a carpenter. He found he loved the challenge carpentry offered him and he was good at it. Over his lifetime he became a master carpenter and built many houses and commercial buildings.

Tags

Recommended for you