Richard E. ‘Dick’ Haynes

Richard Edmond “Dick” Haynes, 90, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Richard was born Aug. 4, 1933, to Lester Lemberton Haynes and Mattie Laverne (Johnson) Haynes in California. After graduating from Clarkston High School in 1951, he started to work for Webster Electric for two years. He then had the opportunity to start working as a carpenter. He found he loved the challenge carpentry offered him and he was good at it. Over his lifetime he became a master carpenter and built many houses and commercial buildings.
In 1953, he married Mary Jane Wilcox. They were married for 14 years and had two children: Richard L. Haynes and Bobbi Jo Haynes.
In 1975, he met and married Vernie M. Eubank. They were married 51 years and she brought seven additional children into his life. They were: Arlona Montee, Margaret Myers, Russell Eubank, Tim Eubank, Michael Eubank, Thomas Eubank and Arleen Jaxson.
There are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He loved to take his grandchildren fishing at Mann Lake and Winchester. A good time was always had whether they caught any fish or not. He was a collector of many many things and loved to tell stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Laverne Haynes and sister Janice Jo Maxwell. As well as his wife Vernie M. Haynes, stepson Michael Eubank, stepdaughter Arleen Jackson and grandson Kenneth Montee.
There will be a service held for him at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.