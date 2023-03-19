Richard Emerson Broyles, well known as “Dick” or “Rich”, of Moscow, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the age of 88 surrounded by his loving children. He was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Hailey, Idaho, to Otto L. and Elizabeth A. (Moore) Broyles.
He attended school in Hailey and, in his youth, worked at the Broyles Pharmacy soda fountain, repaired cars, caddied in Sun Valley, as well as actively participated in football, golf, basketball and baseball before graduating from Hailey High School.
Following graduation, Richard attended Idaho State University, where he earned a degree in auto mechanics. He met the first love of his life, Jean Elva Schuppenies, and they married June 8, 1957, in Shoshone, Idaho. They moved to Moscow, where he enrolled at the University of Idaho to study engineering while working part-time as an auto mechanic at Fehrenwald Chevrolet. He received his refrigeration certification in 1960 and shortly thereafter purchased Fork Refrigeration from Art Fork.
Fork Refrigeration was a family-based business, which Richard and Jean, along with their five children, ran from their home until 1976. Operations then moved to the current location on South Main Street following the purchase of the building and property. The business soon expanded with the acquisition of Moscow-Pullman Refrigeration and the addition of residential insulation services as well as the sales of restaurant equipment and supplies.
Richard served the community of Moscow for 60 years, providing homes and businesses with his expertise in the HVACR industry and tirelessly working at Fork Refrigeration with his three sons until he was 86 years old. He also was very active in his community, serving on the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, the Home Builders Association and the Moscow Baseball Association; he was president of the Moscow Swim Team; and he coached for his youngest son’s church basketball team.
After the unexpected death of Jean in 1993, he remarried June 22, 1996, to Elaine Cathryn Wacker Vincenti. Whenever Elaine could convince Dick to get away from the business for a few days, they traveled around the world and visited their children and grandchildren.
Supporting his children and grandchildren in the many sporting, church and school events in which they participated brought him great joy. He will be forever remembered as the dad and grandpa who could fix anything, loved to work, enjoyed sports and most of all forgave.
Richard is survived by his children, Robert (Jody), Jay (Barbara), Terri (Marc) Foster, Vicki (Mark) Ham, Dan (Toni), Matt (Renae) Vincenti, Amanda Vincenti (Michael Espinosa), 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, as well as his two wives, Jean Elva and Elaine Cathryn.
Burial services were held previously on his 89th birthday, Feb. 25, at the Moscow Cemetery.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow.