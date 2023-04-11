Richard H. Tolleson, 73, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

Richard Harvey Tolleson was born in Chula Vista, Calif., in 1949, to Richard and Georgie Tolleson. His early years were spent in Oregon where he became adept at primitive chicken farming, motorcycle repair, drilling wells and relentlessly teasing his four younger sisters. After graduating from high school, Richard made his first trip to the North Shore of Oahu to attend Church College of Hawaii. He went to study, but quickly found he was much more interested in mopeds and taking pictures all over the islands. His letters home to Georgie frequently mention the need for cash to develop pictures, and gas money. He left Hawaii and headed to Upstate New York to serve his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his time in New York and Pennsylvania and serving the Lord.