It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard A. Holzer, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was born May 2, 1937, to Jerome J. and Adeline Holzer in Jordan, Minn. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Atwater, Calif., where he spent his youth.

At the age of 17, he entered the U.S. Air Force and completed his four years of service with the last 18 months stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He then completed six years in the Air Force Reserve.