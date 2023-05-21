It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard A. Holzer, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was born May 2, 1937, to Jerome J. and Adeline Holzer in Jordan, Minn. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Atwater, Calif., where he spent his youth.
At the age of 17, he entered the U.S. Air Force and completed his four years of service with the last 18 months stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He then completed six years in the Air Force Reserve.
After active duty, he worked for Boeing at Castle Air Force Base as a flight mechanic and then entered the construction field framing homes. During those years he enjoyed his passion ... riding motorcycles and participating in motorcycle hill climbs for a Harley Davidson dealer. After winning the state championship in 1963, the dealer and his wife suggested a congratulatory dinner and a blind date. So, in November 1963, he was introduced to Diane Chapin and the rest was history. Engaged in December 1963, they were married on June 12, 1964.
In May 1965, they returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where he joined Harry Jacobsen of Jacobsen Construction framing homes and pursuing his motorcycle riding hobby. Together they framed many houses in Lewiston and worked from sunup to sundown becoming fast friends and drinking buddies.
He became a family man in 1966 when they were blessed with a handsome son, Richard “Rick” Holzer, Jr. Two years later they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Stephanie (Holzer) Williams. He loved his babies and grandbabies beyond belief to the day of his passing; they were his world; his heart was full.
After several years in the framing trade, he ventured out on his own and started Holzer Construction doing home and commercial construction. Around 1982, he bought a backhoe (known to many as “the green machine”) and a dump truck and went into the excavation business founding Holzer Excavation. He continued “digging” until his retirement. He was also an incredible fabricator who designed and built whatever was needed to get the job done including developing and patenting the Rezloh Cutting Edge, a toothed-bar blade accessory for excavation equipment, which has been sold around the U.S. since 1998.
While he worked hard, he also played hard. He continued his passion with motorcycles and enjoyed yearly trips to Red River with a posse of friends; returning a bit beat up and sore but with many terrific stories. His yearly sojourns to the Peck Hill Climb were a delight for him too and he rode there until they were discontinued. A newspaper clipping from 1981 noted him as saying he had been coming to the Peck Hillclimb for 16 years and finally won.
He loved spending the summer months in Elk City completing excavation projects for private citizens and land reclamation for the Idaho Forest Service. He made many friends during those months. He loved the Elk City area and spending time at the family cabin with family and friends, riding motorcycles, four-wheelers and snowmobiles. Before they had the summer cabin, they spent many winter weekends in McCall skiing and snowmobiling and summer months, at Lake Coeur d’Alene boating and fishing. In the late 90s he became involved as a sprint boat owner/driver and enjoyed driving the “Extreme Risk” boat. One of his favorite sprint boat trips was to New Zealand to watch his son Rick and the local guys win the world championships; he was a proud Dad for sure.
Mexico was his new go-to the last few years. Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Loreto and Cancun. He would rent a scooter and buzz all around the resorts and towns accompanied by family who tried to keep him out of trouble.
R.A. loved his dogs and is accompanied by his Daisy May who passed one week before him. His love of animals didn’t include horses, although he put up with them for the sake of his daughter and he considered every animal as special. In the last couple years, he loved watching the deer from the breakfast nook of the family home and was irritated when the quail were late for breakfast.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Jerry, and his in-laws Jess and Pearl Chapin. He is survived by his wife, Diane, son Rick and wife Emily, daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Richard Williams, sisters Grace Becker and Joyce Nickel, brother Bob Holzer and wife Jan, sister-in-law Twila Harrington and brother-in-law Bob Williams, grandchildren, Meghan and Cody Bristlin, Cody and Hailey Holzer, Reilee Williams, Olivia Williams and great-grandchildren, Lilee Bristlin and Jett Holzer, several nieces and nephews who were special to him.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Masonic Lodge, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston. The family welcomes all who knew him to join them and share a story or two.
