Richard John Waddoups, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at his Clarkston home. He was born in San Mateo, Calif., on June 28, 1936, and adopted by Thomas and Winifred Waddoups.
In 1937, the family moved to Hawaii, where Richard witnessed the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor, which left an indelible mark on him as a young child.
He attended Punahou School in Honolulu from 1946-54, went on to Church College of Hawaii from 1957-58, and took computer classes at the University of Hawaii.
Richard served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Division from 1954-57.
He married Marilyn Anne Hartung on Sept. 10, 1958, in Honolulu. Richard and Marilyn lived in Hawaii until moving to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 2006.
Richard was self-employed as an engraver at Menehune United Engravers, in Honolulu (1970-2006).
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Deacon’s Quorum Advisor, assistant Scout master, ward clerk, high priest group leader and home teacher.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hartung Waddoups, of Clarkston, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Thomas Marr Waddoups and Winifred M. Waddoups, brother Thomas Michael Waddoups, and sister Sara W. Morgan, who died Dec. 25, 2024.
Services will include visitation with viewing at 10 a.m., with the funeral following at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.