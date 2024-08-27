Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 29, 2024

Richard John Waddoups

story image illustation
story image illustation

Richard John Waddoups, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at his Clarkston home. He was born in San Mateo, Calif., on June 28, 1936, and adopted by Thomas and Winifred Waddoups.

In 1937, the family moved to Hawaii, where Richard witnessed the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor, which left an indelible mark on him as a young child.

He attended Punahou School in Honolulu from 1946-54, went on to Church College of Hawaii from 1957-58, and took computer classes at the University of Hawaii.

Richard served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Division from 1954-57.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He married Marilyn Anne Hartung on Sept. 10, 1958, in Honolulu. Richard and Marilyn lived in Hawaii until moving to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 2006.

Richard was self-employed as an engraver at Menehune United Engravers, in Honolulu (1970-2006).

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Deacon’s Quorum Advisor, assistant Scout master, ward clerk, high priest group leader and home teacher.

Richard is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hartung Waddoups, of Clarkston, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Thomas Marr Waddoups and Winifred M. Waddoups, brother Thomas Michael Waddoups, and sister Sara W. Morgan, who died Dec. 25, 2024.

Services will include visitation with viewing at 10 a.m., with the funeral following at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.

Related
ObituariesDec. 29
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 29
Vicki Leidholm
ObituariesDec. 29
Paul David Rowland
ObituariesDec. 29
Alan Fowler
Related
Jennifer A. Geier
ObituariesDec. 28
Jennifer A. Geier
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
ObituariesDec. 28
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
Christie B. Nickels
ObituariesDec. 28
Christie B. Nickels
ObituariesDec. 28
Deaths
Jewell Larrabee
ObituariesDec. 26
Jewell Larrabee
Harold Lee Towles
ObituariesDec. 26
Harold Lee Towles
Betty Jean Fuller
ObituariesDec. 25
Betty Jean Fuller
Leora Frei
ObituariesDec. 24
Leora Frei
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy