Richard John Waddoups, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at his Clarkston home. He was born in San Mateo, Calif., on June 28, 1936, and adopted by Thomas and Winifred Waddoups.

In 1937, the family moved to Hawaii, where Richard witnessed the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor, which left an indelible mark on him as a young child.

He attended Punahou School in Honolulu from 1946-54, went on to Church College of Hawaii from 1957-58, and took computer classes at the University of Hawaii.

Richard served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Division from 1954-57.