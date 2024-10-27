Richard Paul LeMaster, 77

Richard “Rick” was born to Frank and Blanche LeMaster in San Diego, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1946, and was called home to his Lord on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.
Rick was raised by a military father and a doting mother on their small avocado farm in Casa De Oro, Calif., later joined by sister Jan.
He attended Monte Vista High School, graduating in 1965. Following in his father’s footsteps, he joined the U.S. Navy. Even though he was 6 feet, 4 inches tall, he chose submarine life where he was a sonar operator on a few different subs, namely the USS Salmon and the USS Pomodon. Rick experienced many exciting adventures which he loved to share with friends and family. Sadly, his submarine life was cut short because of an auto accident that left him disabled for the remainder of his life.
In 1970, Rick lost his first wife shortly after the birth of their daughter Buffy. Rick married Shirley Matthey on Oct. 30, 1971, and he adopted Shirley’s two boys, Danny and Mark.
Despite his young age he took on the responsibility of raising these three children. Rick was a great role model and mentor to his new family and many that knew him, and in his later years a source of valuable information and advice.
Rick and his new family would relocate to Yelm, Wash., in 1973, where he would become a welder, working at Martinac shipyard, and as a welding instructor at Bates Technical College in Tacoma. They settled into country life where they built their first home and then another later in Port Orchard, Wash.
After retirement Rick and Shirley bought a “long” trailer and the two traveled around the country before settling in Clarkston in 1997, where they built yet another home, and became members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Rick and Shirley worked many hours in their yard, landscaping and creating a beautiful oasis.
His ability to get around started to become limited and he had two strokes, eventually moving to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. There he made many friends and settled in with his new way of life. Despite his constant pain and physical limitations, he always had a sunny disposition and greeted everyone with a smile. His love for Jesus was the strength that got him through his difficult times. Last year for his birthday, and on Veterans Day he received the “SPIRIT” award from the governor.
Rick is survived by his loving wife Shirley at their Clarkston home; sister Jan; daughter Buffy; sons Daniel (Lorie), Mark (Susan); his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank his veterans home family for the love and compassion that Rick received these past two years of his life. You were all so very special to him.
A special “thank you” to Abbey, whom he often spoke of fondly.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.