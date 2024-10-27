Richard Paul LeMaster, 77

Richard “Rick” was born to Frank and Blanche LeMaster in San Diego, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1946, and was called home to his Lord on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was raised by a military father and a doting mother on their small avocado farm in Casa De Oro, Calif., later joined by sister Jan.

He attended Monte Vista High School, graduating in 1965. Following in his father’s footsteps, he joined the U.S. Navy. Even though he was 6 feet, 4 inches tall, he chose submarine life where he was a sonar operator on a few different subs, namely the USS Salmon and the USS Pomodon. Rick experienced many exciting adventures which he loved to share with friends and family. Sadly, his submarine life was cut short because of an auto accident that left him disabled for the remainder of his life.

In 1970, Rick lost his first wife shortly after the birth of their daughter Buffy. Rick married Shirley Matthey on Oct. 30, 1971, and he adopted Shirley’s two boys, Danny and Mark.

Despite his young age he took on the responsibility of raising these three children. Rick was a great role model and mentor to his new family and many that knew him, and in his later years a source of valuable information and advice.

Rick and his new family would relocate to Yelm, Wash., in 1973, where he would become a welder, working at Martinac shipyard, and as a welding instructor at Bates Technical College in Tacoma. They settled into country life where they built their first home and then another later in Port Orchard, Wash.