Richard Ray Martin

Richard “Dick” Ray Martin died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the age of 75. Dick was born in Dayton, Wash., on Jan. 17, 1948, to Donald G. Martin and Letha J. Wolfe. He was raised in Pomeroy along with his sisters, Linda and Jeani. Dick attended Pomeroy High School and participated in both track and football.

After graduating with the PHS Class of 1966, Dick attended Yakima Valley Community College, then Eastern Washington State College, graduating in 1969.

Tags

Recommended for you