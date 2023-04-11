Richard Ray Martin

Richard “Dick” Ray Martin died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the age of 75. Dick was born in Dayton, Wash., on Jan. 17, 1948, to Donald G. Martin and Letha J. Wolfe. He was raised in Pomeroy along with his sisters, Linda and Jeani. Dick attended Pomeroy High School and participated in both track and football.
After graduating with the PHS Class of 1966, Dick attended Yakima Valley Community College, then Eastern Washington State College, graduating in 1969.
Dick returned to Pomeroy and joined the family grocery business, buying out his Uncle Norm’s share and operating Martin’s Super Duper (later Martin’s Thrift) together with his parents. The store was his passion and he made countless friendships with customers and sales representatives. After selling the store in 1980, Dick worked in a painting business with his Uncle Norm. He became a rural mail carrier with U.S. Postal Service, serving more than 30 years.
Dick married Barbara Harris on June 21, 1969, and they raised two daughters, Tina and Brenda. Both parents were proud and devoted to their girls and spent many years traveling to their extracurricular events. Dick and Barbara divorced in 1994. He later married Shaun and became a wonderful dad to her son, Bryce. Dick joined the Boy Scouts of America earning the rank of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. He was a BSA leader from 1975-1980. He was a Little League Baseball and Softball coach, an active member/leader in the local parent-teacher organization and Pirate Booster Club for many years; a lifelong member of the Pomeroy Spinners (formerly the Jaycees), president of the Pomeroy Shrine Club, and captain of the Pomeroy Fire Department (where he volunteered for 30-plus years). He received the Pomeroy Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. Dick recently volunteered to paint the newly-renovated gazebo in the city park. He lived a life dedicated to community service.
Dick loved the outdoors, enjoying the Blue Mountains at the family cabin, hunting for mushrooms and huckleberries and snowmobiling. In more recent years, camping and enjoying a frosty beverage with friends would always bring a smile to his face.
Surviving members of his family are his wife Shaun McKeirnan; children Tina Graham, Brenda (John) Ives, and Bryce (Kimberly) McKeirnan; and sisters Linda Sharp and Jeani (Jim) Parker. He was a proud grandfather to Jessica (soon-to-be grandson, Andre Nguyen) and Braydon Ives; and Reid, Reese, Rylie and Roslyn McKeirnan. Dick is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many community friends who are like family.
A memorial service will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sat., April 15, at the Pomeroy Spinners Hall, 699 Columbia Street. Please wear your Crimson and Gray as Dick was an avid fan of the Washington State University Cougars.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor his memory via donation, please send your contributions to: Pomeroy Shrine Club, c/o Bob Cox, P.O. Box 545, Pomeroy, WA 99347; Pomeroy Spinners, c/o Larry Ledgerwood, P.O. Box 745, Pomeroy; or the Garfield County Fire Department, 949 Main St., Pomeroy.