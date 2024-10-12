Sections
ObituariesOctober 12, 2024

Richard Wynne McKeirnan

story image illustation

We celebrate a full life of a wonderful husband and father Richard Wynne McKeirnan, 75, born in Pomeroy, the oldest son of Patricia Louise Knettle and Richard Francis McKeirnan. He passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Richard enjoyed wrestling, football, Eagle Scout pursuits and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1967.

He graduated from Gonzaga University with a double major.

Law enforcement was his love and he started as deputy sheriff of Garfield County. He was later hired, in 1973, by the Oregon State Police Department. During his career, he worked on the Armed and Dangerous Criminal Task Force for the FBI and was awarded the FBI seal.

Richard returned to Garfield County and worked as deputy sheriff, concluding 37 years in law enforcement.

Richard was married to Virginia Denise Gallien for nearly 48 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and being with his three daughters and five grandchildren.

He is survived by his siblings: Shaleen Waldher (Steve), Eric (Linda), Shaun Martin, Shuvaun Wolpe (John) and Kevin; his three beautiful daughters: Hilary, Erin (Chris) Brown and Jennie (Mathu) Trtek; and five wonderful grandchildren: Colin McKeirnan, Mia Brown, Raina, Payton and Hunter Trtek.

The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 474 S. Sixth St., Pomeroy. A reception will follow at Spinners Maple Hall in Pomeroy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Richard’s name to Oregon Humane Society, honoring his love of beagles.

