We celebrate a full life of a wonderful husband and father Richard Wynne McKeirnan, 75, born in Pomeroy, the oldest son of Patricia Louise Knettle and Richard Francis McKeirnan. He passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Richard enjoyed wrestling, football, Eagle Scout pursuits and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1967.

He graduated from Gonzaga University with a double major.

Law enforcement was his love and he started as deputy sheriff of Garfield County. He was later hired, in 1973, by the Oregon State Police Department. During his career, he worked on the Armed and Dangerous Criminal Task Force for the FBI and was awarded the FBI seal.