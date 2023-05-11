Rita M. Callery

Rita M. Callery died at home unexpectedly on Friday, April 28, 2023. The daughter of Paul B. Maxson and Emily R. Lynch, she was born in Watertown, N.Y. on Aug. 1, 1950, joining older sister Ann and soon joined by her younger brothers Jim and Tom. Her mother was class valedictorian and her father, a graduate of the Naval Academy and a World War II veteran. Rita grew up in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Levittown, Seaford, Riverhead, Camillus and Huntington, N.Y. As a teenager she helped care for her two younger brothers, who swore they would never eat another plate of tuna noodle casserole as long as they lived. In the turbulent year of 1968, she graduated from Huntington High School on Long Island.

Always an excellent student, she was a New York Regent Scholar and attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. graduating in 1972. Rita went on to graduate school at Syracuse University obtaining a Master’s in Public Administration. She worked in Social Services in Syracuse with her lifelong friend, Sharon Peck. Tiring of deep snow each winter, she moved in her VW Bug with her cat Isaac cross country to Lewiston, following her sister Ann and her husband, William Dougherty. Rita became the Development Officer for the North Idaho Children’s Home. Working with children and families was Rita’s lifelong vocational passion. She had a special calling to help children and teens in difficult circumstances.