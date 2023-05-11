Rita M. Callery died at home unexpectedly on Friday, April 28, 2023. The daughter of Paul B. Maxson and Emily R. Lynch, she was born in Watertown, N.Y. on Aug. 1, 1950, joining older sister Ann and soon joined by her younger brothers Jim and Tom. Her mother was class valedictorian and her father, a graduate of the Naval Academy and a World War II veteran. Rita grew up in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Levittown, Seaford, Riverhead, Camillus and Huntington, N.Y. As a teenager she helped care for her two younger brothers, who swore they would never eat another plate of tuna noodle casserole as long as they lived. In the turbulent year of 1968, she graduated from Huntington High School on Long Island.
Always an excellent student, she was a New York Regent Scholar and attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. graduating in 1972. Rita went on to graduate school at Syracuse University obtaining a Master’s in Public Administration. She worked in Social Services in Syracuse with her lifelong friend, Sharon Peck. Tiring of deep snow each winter, she moved in her VW Bug with her cat Isaac cross country to Lewiston, following her sister Ann and her husband, William Dougherty. Rita became the Development Officer for the North Idaho Children’s Home. Working with children and families was Rita’s lifelong vocational passion. She had a special calling to help children and teens in difficult circumstances.
Shortly after arriving in Lewiston, she met her soon-to-be husband, Thomas Callery, at an after-the-race party held a few doors up from the family home on Third Avenue. Rita always reminded her husband that she was the one who actually ran the race. After numerous dinners at Eng’s Restaurant, the couple married in 1982 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church followed by a raucous reception at the Dougherty house. The wedding was funded in total by Rita’s tax refund which arrived only days before the wedding. Son Tom followed in 1983 and daughter Maggie in 1988.
Rita volunteered at St. Stanislaus Catholic School and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a busy mother with all the school and sports activities. She took up running and completed numerous Bloomsdays. She enjoyed good friends Cheryl Sievers, Adina Kelley, Pat Church and Joan Chase.
Additional work included working at “And Books Too” and the Tri-State Hospital Foundation. Rita organized and managed the Second Judicial District CASA Program from scratch in Lewiston, assisting children through the court system. She returned to graduate school to study child development at the University of Idaho and volunteered running support groups for children grieving their parents through the Willow Center. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Vitalant Blood Donation site as the juice lady where she met and visited with the donors. Using her fundraising skills, she helped obtain a grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation to complete the second floor of the new Lewiston City Library.
Always a cat lover, Rita had Isaac, Margaret, Max, Murphy and Lilibet as her feline companions as well as Bonnie, her Boxer dog. In her free time, Rita enjoyed cooking, reading, QVC, keeping up with the Royal Family, listening to music, and a glass of wine. She loved spending time with her great nieces and always had a treat, toy, or new piece of clothing to share with them. She especially enjoyed the Oregon Coast and found peace at the ocean.
Rita was able to greet granddaughter Lettie and grandson Max, which was a great joy.
Rita is survived by her husband, Thomas Callery, son Thomas (Shannon), daughter Maggie Bicknese (Nate), and two grandchildren, Lettie Bicknese and Max Callery. Also surviving Rita are her sister Ann Dougherty (Bill), brother James Maxson (Cindy), and brother Thomas Maxson (Robin), brother-in-law John Callery (Myung Ja), nieces Kelly, Monica, Andrea, Sarah, Amanda nephew Ryan, and grandnieces Makayla, Lila, Kora, Emily and Abigail. Rita was preceded in death by her niece Kathleen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to the Willow Center.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston, with a reception following.
