Robert Alfred Tatko, 91, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, of congestive heart failure. Francie, his wife of 66 years and his rock, was at his side.
Bob was born Sept. 13, 1931, at the home of his parents, Jacob and Anna Pieger Tatko, just southwest of Craigmont. He attended Craigmont Public Schools, graduating from Craigmont High School in 1949.
He attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, graduating in 1953 with a degree in agriculture. He was commissioned in the U.S. Army and served at military outposts in Georgia, South Carolina and Germany from 1954-56. He returned to Craigmont and began farming, when he rented the farm of a neighbor who had retired.
Bob married Frances Mary Hilbert June 15, 1957, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Keuterville. Together, Bob and Francie farmed until 1993 and raised five children: Doug, Bobbi, Sandy, Janie and Mike.
Bob and Francie loaded the kids in the car for summer vacations, often to Montana, and they also enjoyed taking the family to Highland football and basketball games, including district and state tournaments. Attending University of Idaho football games and Homecoming in Moscow was a family tradition, lasting until late in Bob's life. Bob and Francie were trustees on the Parents’ Board at UI from 1978-82, including serving as co-presidents in 1981.
He was a Central Highway District commissioner and served two terms as a board of trustee for the Highland School District.
Bob was active in the Craigmont Jaycees and was a charter member of the Craigmont Lions Club and the Lewis County Historical Society. He also served as president of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society and in 2018 was honored with an Idaho State Historical Society Esto Perpetua Award, which honors dedicated, passionate Idaho citizens and organizations that tell the story of Idaho and their communities.
In 1995, Bob reignited a historical program, Lewis County Centennial Farms, which recognized farms that consisted of at least 80 acres and had been in the same family for at least 100 years. In the five years Bob worked on the program, 42 Centennial Farms were recognized in Lewis County, including the farm belonging to Bob’s parents.
Bob refurbished an old cider press, and he and Francie hosted many apple cider pressing parties. He also took the press to various community events, and that same press has been used at Craigmont’s “Pressin’ in the Park” event sponsored by the Craigmont Community Church.
Bob was very involved with the Craigmont June Picnic, and he and Francie served as co-presidents of the June Picnic Committee. They were June Picnic Grand Marshals in 1990. He and Francie were also co-Presidents of the Parents Association Board at the University of Idaho.
Bob's true love was farming. He involved Francie and their kids in the day-to-day operations, including harvesting, haying and most importantly, picking rocks.
In 2007, Bob and Francie moved off the farm into Craigmont, and in 2016, because of challenging health issues, the decision was made to relocate to Lewiston, where physicians and specialists met his every need. The welcome Bob and Francie received at 834 Cypress Street was overwhelming.
He and Francie donated a parcel of land behind Highland High School for an athletic field, and in 2018, Tatko Field was dedicated at the June Picnic.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and after retirement, he and Francie traveled to various locations to visit them.
Bob is survived by his wife, Francie, of Lewiston; his five children, Doug (Stacy), of Spokane, Bobbi Hazeltine (Rory), of Walla Walla, Sandy Gorman (Mike), of San Luis Obispo, Calif., Jane Schwartz (Mark), of San Anselmo, Calif., and Mike (Tina Cady), of Lewiston. He is also survived by his sisters Louise Cummins (Dave) of Spokane, and Margaret Kubec of Thornton, Colo., nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Anna, his brother Gene and his son-in-law Howard Schwartz.
A rosary will be recited at 10:20 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. All are invited to share in a meal and memories immediately following in the parish hall. Burial will follow at the Craigmont Cemetery at 5 p.m.
The family would like to thank Elite Home Health & Hospice of Clarkston, who became trusted friends. Also, thanks to Cascadia of Lewiston, previously Advanced Care, for the staff’s dedication and commitment to Bob.
Memorials may be sent to the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society, P.O. Box 61, Craigmont, Idaho 83523; the Museum of Winchester History, P.O. Box 3, Winchester, Idaho 83555; or the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow, Idaho 83844.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.