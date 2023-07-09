Robert Alfred Tatko

Robert Alfred Tatko, 91, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, of congestive heart failure. Francie, his wife of 66 years and his rock, was at his side.

Bob was born Sept. 13, 1931, at the home of his parents, Jacob and Anna Pieger Tatko, just southwest of Craigmont. He attended Craigmont Public Schools, graduating from Craigmont High School in 1949.