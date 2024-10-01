Robert “Bob” Black was born June 6, 1951, in Bremerton, Wash. He died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in his Lewiston home from cancer.

A goodbye poem, as written by Bob…

Farewell to this world, the place I’ve called home,

Robert A. Black, also known as Bobby Blackie Banks,

I’ve roamed. Born on that June day in ’51, in Seattle’s embrace,

A bonanza journey that led me through time and space.

Kellogg, Idaho, a mining town, became our abode,

Where my mother found love, a new chapter bestowed.

William Perry Black, from Moscow, Idaho’s land,

Adopted my brother and me, extending a guiding hand.

Life’s tapestry weaved its intricate design,

As I navigated the roads that were mine.

From the early loss of my father, Robert Clay Banks,

To the flickering candle that marked my first birthday’s ranks.

Baseball became my passion, a scholarship paved the way,

College days filled with dreams and games to play.

Teaching became my path, 24 years of molding young minds,

And coaching youth sports, leaving lasting imprints behind.

Through the ebbs and flows, life’s currents did sway,

A decade spent tending to mental health, a rural display.

With a wanderer’s heart, I traveled far and wide,

Exploring cities, countries and cultures, a world unified.