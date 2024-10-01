Sections
ObituariesSeptember 29, 2024
Robert ‘Bob’ Black
Robert “Bob” Black was born June 6, 1951, in Bremerton, Wash. He died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in his Lewiston home from cancer.

A goodbye poem, as written by Bob…

Farewell to this world, the place I’ve called home,

Robert A. Black, also known as Bobby Blackie Banks,

I’ve roamed. Born on that June day in ’51, in Seattle’s embrace,

A bonanza journey that led me through time and space.

Kellogg, Idaho, a mining town, became our abode,

Where my mother found love, a new chapter bestowed.

William Perry Black, from Moscow, Idaho’s land,

Adopted my brother and me, extending a guiding hand.

Life’s tapestry weaved its intricate design,

As I navigated the roads that were mine.

From the early loss of my father, Robert Clay Banks,

To the flickering candle that marked my first birthday’s ranks.

Baseball became my passion, a scholarship paved the way,

College days filled with dreams and games to play.

Teaching became my path, 24 years of molding young minds,

And coaching youth sports, leaving lasting imprints behind.

Through the ebbs and flows, life’s currents did sway,

A decade spent tending to mental health, a rural display.

With a wanderer’s heart, I traveled far and wide,

Exploring cities, countries and cultures, a world unified.

Baseball parks and major cities, I’ve seen them all,

Embarking on journeys, both big and small.

Mexico, a land that embraced me for nine months,

Leaving footprints on sandy shores, memories to confront.

Baseball, golf, teaching, music and writing,

These passions fueled my days, forever igniting.

Contentment became my goal, the compass that steered,

Few regrets, but mistakes made, lessons revered.

As I bid adieu, I’m grateful for this grand affair,

For the experiences that enriched my soul’s lair.

To all who’ve crossed my path, shared laughter and tears,

Know that your presence in my life brought joy through the years.

And so, with a heart full of memories, I depart,

Leaving behind a legacy, etched on life’s chart.

Robert A. Black, Bobby Blackie Banks, I sign off with gratitude,

For this mysterious world and the love that has been bestowed.

May my spirit find peace in the cosmic expanse,

As I embark on a new journey, a final dance.

Goodbye, dear world, for my time here is done,

But the essence of who I am shall forever live on.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Dorothy Black, biological father Robert Banks and brother John Black.

He is survived by his son Perry Black; daughter-in-law Annie Black; sisters Sandra (Robert) Vernon and Mary (Kevin) Crum; sister-in-law Marilyn Black and grandchildren JR, Selah, Emmett, Mallory and Hannah Black.

Memorial donations may be made to the Asotin High School Booster Club. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

