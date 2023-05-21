Robert “Bob” Clark Enright passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the age of 83, at his home in Culdesac. Bob was born July 13, 1939, to Maurice Arthur Enright and Myrtle Evelyn Meier McCray, in Gardena, Calif.

Bob married Clemmie Arlene Johnson and they had three daughters.

