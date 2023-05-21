Robert “Bob” Clark Enright passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the age of 83, at his home in Culdesac. Bob was born July 13, 1939, to Maurice Arthur Enright and Myrtle Evelyn Meier McCray, in Gardena, Calif.
Bob married Clemmie Arlene Johnson and they had three daughters.
Bob worked as a mechanic for decades and owned Enright’s Automotive for a time.
Bob loved to fish and barbecue. He was an incredible woodworker and enjoyed making rocking chairs for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was well loved by hundreds of friends and customers. He was well known for barbecuing the perfect Santa Maria-style tri-tip with beans.
Bob served in the U.S. Army in the late 1950s as an aircraft mechanic, but for only a few years.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Arthur Enright and Myrtle Evelyn McCray; spouse Clemmie Arlene Johnson Enright; sister Bonnie Enright, and daughter Joyce Ann Harley.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathie (Thedford “Dan”) Marion, of Culdesac, and Julie (Robert “Brad”) Moore, of Fairfax, Va.; grandchildren: Greg Pruett, Marcus Harley, Christopher Harley, Jeff Pruett, Robert Harley, Zachary Reed, Nicole McCauley, Elizabeth Moore and Jonathan Moore; great-grandchildren: Deacon, Kaleb, Camden, Liberty, Talmadge, Brynlee, Micah, Abram, Linkin, Kyle, Shane, Addison, Dominic, Xavier, Jade, Adam and Mia; sister Maureen Fagundes, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; brother Ed Enright, of Bullhead City, Ariz.; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.