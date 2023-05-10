Our beloved Robert “Bob” Hunter passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Bob was born in Orofino to Jerry and Joan Hunter on Feb. 4, 1960. He graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1978. Growing up the middle of three children, Bob loved going camping, fishing and motorcycling with his father and older brother.
Bob was always an eternal gentleman and was known for his genuinely kind, selfless nature and unwavering patience. Bob always put the three most important women in his life first; his soulmate and wife Lori, his daughter Sidney and his mother Joan.
Bob met Lori at the old Jonathan’s in 1985 and they were married on Feb. 12, 1992. Together they spent many years enjoying movies, camping, skiing and raising their daughter Sidney, whom he loved with all his heart.
Bob took over his family business, Dr. Rocks and later took a position at Clearwater Paper where he spent the remainder of his career. He loved reading history books and had an encyclopedic knowledge of movies and actors. He loved scouring pawn shops and thrift stores. He was known as an excellent cook and was always attempting new recipes. Bob visited his mother nearly every day and brought homemade meals.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jerry and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife Lori, his daughter Sidney, his mother Joan, his siblings Pat (Angela) and LeeAnn (Robert), his nieces and nephews Cole (Annie), Emilee, Mackenzie (Garrett) and Trae (Kali Jo), and his extended family: Barbara (Robin, Leland, Annie), Steve (Jeannie, Seth, Liliauna,), Jeremey and Stormy.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Please bring a kind word or a fun story to share.
