Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 6, 2024

Robert ‘Bob’ Martson

story image illustation

Robert Dean “Bob” Martson, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. He was 91.

Bob was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Geneva, Neb., to Chris and Alice Martson. When Bob was 3 years old the family packed up and moved to Moscow where Bob was raised with his seven siblings. While in school Bob worked delivering milk. After finishing school Bob went to work delivering groceries and telegrams on his bicycle. In the fall of 1956, Bob married Evelyn Edwards in Moscow. Bob worked for Dumas Seed company for 20 years. After finishing his career at the seed plant he went to work for the city of Moscow until his retirement in 1989.

After retirement Bob and Evelyn enjoyed spending time with their granddaughter Molly, they always had an open door policy for family and never turned anyone away. They took trips to Alaska, and went to several Washington State University bowl games when the opportunity presented itself. Bob could often be found, out in the garage chopping wood or in the yard or garden tending the home.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn, who resides at Paradise Creek; daughter Debbie Howerton, of Moscow; granddaughter Molly Howerton, of Boise; and his last surviving sibling Alice Domrese, of Spokane. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.

Bob will be laid to rest next to family at the Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday Nov. 8, in the Silver Room of the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 6
Clark Howard Jenks
ObituariesNov. 6
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 6
David Lance Shoemaker
ObituariesNov. 6
Eleanor Hayes, 91, of Orofino
Related
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
ObituariesNov. 5
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
Rodney Wayne Hemphill
ObituariesNov. 5
Rodney Wayne Hemphill
Ronnie Rex Halbert
ObituariesNov. 5
Ronnie Rex Halbert
Patrick William Pendell Sr.
ObituariesNov. 3
Patrick William Pendell Sr.
Monte Steiger
ObituariesNov. 3
Monte Steiger
Janet Kough
ObituariesNov. 3
Janet Kough
Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill
ObituariesNov. 3
Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill
Leroy Arneson
ObituariesNov. 3
Leroy Arneson
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy