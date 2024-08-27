Robert ‘Bob’ Martson

Robert Dean “Bob” Martson, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. He was 91.

Bob was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Geneva, Neb., to Chris and Alice Martson. When Bob was 3 years old the family packed up and moved to Moscow where Bob was raised with his seven siblings. While in school Bob worked delivering milk. After finishing school Bob went to work delivering groceries and telegrams on his bicycle. In the fall of 1956, Bob married Evelyn Edwards in Moscow. Bob worked for Dumas Seed company for 20 years. After finishing his career at the seed plant he went to work for the city of Moscow until his retirement in 1989.

After retirement Bob and Evelyn enjoyed spending time with their granddaughter Molly, they always had an open door policy for family and never turned anyone away. They took trips to Alaska, and went to several Washington State University bowl games when the opportunity presented itself. Bob could often be found, out in the garage chopping wood or in the yard or garden tending the home.