Robert ‘Bob’ William Cihak

Robert William Cihak, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and cherished friend passed into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the age of 84. Bob was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Wagner, S.D. His family moved to San Diego, when he was five. Bob’s aptitude for science was evident at St. Augustine High School, where he graduated in 1958. Bob earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1962. He followed his passion for medicine to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he received his Doctor of Medicine in pathology in 1967.

His professional contributions were as substantial as they were profound. In 1970, Bob was awarded first place at the Los Angeles Society of Pathologists’ Annual Research Symposium. From 1970 to 1972, Bob served his country as a Lieutenant Commander with the United States Public Health Service. While he was stationed in Hiroshima, Japan, he studied the long-term effects of radiation on survivors of the atomic bomb for the Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission.

In 1976, Bob moved his family from Del Mar, Calif., to Lewiston. Bob became a partner at Pathologists’ Regional Laboratory and would serve as chief of staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in 1983. Bob taught pathology at the Washington State University School of Pharmacy. In addition, he served as chairman of the Snake River Medical Forum from 1987 to 2005.