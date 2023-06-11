Robert E. “Bob” Smith, 84, of Colton, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Pullman Care Center in Pullman.

Bob was born Dec. 13, 1938, at Potlatch, to Marvin and Charlotte (Schaffer) Smith. He grew up in Potlatch and, following high school graduation, enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. Bob later entered the U.S. Navy and served six years until his honorable discharge.

