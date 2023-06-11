Robert E. “Bob” Smith, 84, of Colton, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Pullman Care Center in Pullman.
Bob was born Dec. 13, 1938, at Potlatch, to Marvin and Charlotte (Schaffer) Smith. He grew up in Potlatch and, following high school graduation, enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. Bob later entered the U.S. Navy and served six years until his honorable discharge.
He came to Ronan, Mont., and met Peggy Kuntz. They married on Oct. 10, 1964, in Montana. They lived throughout Montana until coming back to Potlatch in 1965.
The family moved to Colton in 1970 at which time Bob went to work at Washington State University. He left WSU and entered the U.S. Army where he spent 26 years as a supply sergeant until his retirement.
Bob loved NASCAR racing, western movies and enjoyed reading. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Uniontown for many years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy, at the family home in Colton; his son Tim (Shannon) Smith of Spokane; two grandchildren Hope and Noah Smith; two brothers Michael of Las Vegas and Skip of Selle Lake, Mont., and a special friend Andy McCann.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son Brian.
No public services are planned and Bob will be laid to rest at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton beside his son Brian.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.