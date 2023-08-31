Robert Earl Gatherer, 70, of Tekoa, Wash., passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, after a strong fight with cancer. Bob was born May 8, 1953, in Clarkston, to parents Samuel Gatherer Jr. and Lillian Gatherer. He graduated in 1971 from Clarkston High School.
After high school, Bob graduated from Spokane Community College where he earned his aircraft mechanics license and private pilot’s license.
Bob married Debra Willis on Dec. 27, 1975. Together they had two sons, Chad and Todd. On July 1, 2005, Bob married Patricia Pilmore. With this marriage, he gained two daughters, Erin Marks and Sherie Hutchings.
Bob retired in 2009 from Verizon, formerly known as GTE, where he worked for 30 years. During his career, he also worked at Henley Aerodrome, Tri-City Airways, Lewiston Aviation, Poirer Construction and Pacific Diesel Brake. In retirement, he also worked for Morgan’s Aircraft until 2015.
Growing up in Asotin County, Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bob loved spending time in the outdoors. He also had a lifelong passion for aviation, airplane building and the desire of flight started from a very young age. Bob started “Imagineering,” a phrase he used often in the designing of airplanes when he was a youngster with his brother, Wally. Throughout his life he built and rebuilt dozens of small airplanes. One of those currently sits under the wing of the Spruce Goose. His most prized accomplishment was when he completed his one-of-a-kind bush plane, the Bushcruiser. He passed on the love of the outdoors and airplanes to his sons and grandsons.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patti; his children, Chad Gatherer and his wife Lovell of San Antonio; Todd Gatherer and his wife Kallen of Camas, Wash.; Erin Marks and her husband Cameron of Hayden, Idaho; Sherie Hutchings and her fiance Brandon Lewis of Coeur d’Alene; grandchildren, Anson Pinkston, Camden Gatherer, Delina Lewis, Rylan Gatherer and Karson Gatherer; siblings, LaDoris Brandt, husband Arnold, deceased, of Clarkston; Walter Gatherer and his wife Leslie of Clarkston; Elizabeth “Betty” Barnes and her husband Thomas, of Lewiston; and stepmother, Rose Gatherer of Asotin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Lillian Gatherer; sister, Alice Faye; and uncle, Thomas Gatherer, with whom he shared a special bond.
The celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Asotin City Park, Asotin Creek Road, in Asotin.