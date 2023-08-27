Robert Thompson, 96, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Clarkston. Bob was born Dec. 21, 1926, in Lewiston, to Waldo and Margaret Thompson.
Bob grew up on Normal Hill and attended Lewiston High School going into the U.S. Air Force afterward. He spent most of his service in Okinawa, Japan. When returning, he went to work for Zimmerly Air Transportation as a mechanic. He was also a pilot and loved to fly.
He met the love of his life, Marie Nelson, they married Oct. 26, 1952, and moved to Clarkston. In 1955 their first child Barbara was born. In 1957 their second child Larry was born.
Dad was an avid motorcyclist, beginning by delivering groceries via motorcycle. He and his brother-in-law Mac McClain spent most of their free time with the local motorcycle club where dad was president for several years. In later years he and mom rode motorcycles with Christian Motorcyclist Association, riding for the “Son,” throughout the United States attending many rallies.
Dad worked for Adams Ford Garage and then at CCI Speer retiring after 37 years. After retiring, he took a part-time job at Schurman’s Hardware. He and mom continued to travel on their Goldwing motorcycle. Dad continued to ride until the age of 90.
Bob was president of the local Christian Motorcycle Club and rode many years for Toys for Tots with his grandchildren. Dad attended First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston and later New Bridges in Lewiston.
Bob is survived by his children Barb Endicott and Larry (Mickie); grandchildren Randy Dodson (Stephanie), Scott Dodson (Sarah Draper), Jenna (Spencer) Graff and Christi Thompson; great-grandchildren Emilee and Curtis Dodson, Danica Dodson and Collins Graff.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Waldo B. and Margaret Thompson; his wife Marie in 2022; granddaughter Angela Thompson, and great-grandson Kayden Dodson.
Donations may be made in Bob’s honor to Christian Motorcyclists Association, P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, Ark. 71945.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.