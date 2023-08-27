Robert Thompson, 96, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Clarkston. Bob was born Dec. 21, 1926, in Lewiston, to Waldo and Margaret Thompson.

Bob grew up on Normal Hill and attended Lewiston High School going into the U.S. Air Force afterward. He spent most of his service in Okinawa, Japan. When returning, he went to work for Zimmerly Air Transportation as a mechanic. He was also a pilot and loved to fly.

Tags

Recommended for you