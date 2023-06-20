Robert “Bob” John Boston, 83, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Health Haven of Yuma from heart failure and complications from stoke recovery. Bob was born in Everett, Wash., on Sept. 13, 1939, and was an only child to Clarence Boston and Esther Maggio. He graduated from Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School with the third highest GPA in his class. He went on to college at the University of Washington and graduated in June 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management. His U.S. Forest Service career started in Cave Junction, Ore., and then took him and his family to Waldport, Ore., Twisp, Wash., Powers, Ore., Manassas, Va., and then to Orofino where he retired in 1994 after 32 years of service.
Bob married Linda Sovde in 1961 and they raised three boys: Doug, Dean and Aaron, all of whom he was immensely proud. As a family, everyone enjoyed crabbing, snow skiing, water skiing, camping and playing sports. Bob and Linda divorced in 1986.
Bob married Jackie Sprenger in 1986 and they lived in Orofino and Lewiston until they divorced in 1998.
Life shifted to full-time living in his motor home for six years during which time he married Frances (Fran) James of Billings, Mont., they married in December 1999 and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada. In 2000, they bought a lot in the Yuma Foothills and put a home on it in 2004. Fran passed away on March 17, 2017.
Bob then met Karla Semanko in Yuma and they married in Las Vegas in 2018. They continued living in Yuma and survived COVID-19 together in their quiet home. It was here that Bob suffered a stroke on Dec. 12, 2022 and he struggled to recover until his life surrendered to further complications.
Bob received many awards during his career including a National “Take Pride In America” award from President Reagan, for the Lolo Trail TPIA project, a National Honor Award from the Secretary of Agriculture and a Regional Honor Award from the Forest service-Region 1. He also organized several Challenge Cost Share projects on the Clearwater National Forest, the most noteworthy being construction of the Wilderness Gateway pavilion and the Fish Creek Bridge. He helped secure several million dollars of funding to reconstruct every major campground on the Clearwater and a few hundred miles of severely damaged trails and trail bridges. That made his job very challenging and rewarding before he retired.
Bob is survived by his wife Karla, of Yuma; sons Doug Boston, of Warrenton, Va., Dean Boston, of Melbourne, Fla., and Aaron Boston, of Boise; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Jewett House in Coeur d’Alene. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
